WWP Beauty’s ColorVue Lipstick proves sustainability can be sexy, timeless and playful.

Los Angeles, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WWP Beauty, a world-class, full-service supplier to the global beauty industry, has launched its ColorVue Lipstick collection. Musa Dias, WWP Beauty CMO commented, “This collection showcases the components’ ability to resonate with the style of many different brands and their personas’, showing them how easy it is to integrate a highly sustainable component into their existing line.” The ColorVue Lipstick collection proves that sustainable packaging can be sexy, timeless, or playful.

ColorVue’s Proven Sustainability

“Our ColorVue Lipstick is a highly sustainable lipstick component with an innovative, 100% mono-material design, that reduces GHG emissions by up to 85% and uses 12% less plastic. These claims were generated using our EcoAnalyzer, a comparison tool that helps brands evaluate their sustainability decisions,” said Michael Tognetti, WWP Beauty’s Senior Director, Global Sustainability.

A Patented R2 Mechanism

A unique design feature of the ColorVue Lipstick includes its patented R2 mechanism, creating a new gesture where the customer revolves the sleeve of the lipstick, to reveal the bullet. This elevated customer experience and new gesture give this component a simple and innovative twist that is different from a traditional lipstick package.

Award-Winning Design

In recent months, the ColorVue Lipstick was awarded the Silver Award in the beauty category during the 2021 Pentawards. This honorable win was an exciting recognition of the package's sustainable, high-quality design.

The ColorVue launch follows many other sustainable launches for WWP Beauty including their Refill Revolution stock packaging collection, Zero+ turnkey collection, and their PCR Touchless Tubes collection.

About WWP Beauty

WWP Beauty is committed to developing future-focused, sustainable solutions for the global beauty industry through close collaboration, exceptional agility, and unparalleled scale. The company’s full-service offering of formula, packaging, and accessories, paired with their in-house manufacturing capabilities allow them to stand out as the source for everything beauty. Through a worldwide team of beauty experts that span across North America, EMEA, and APAC, WWP Beauty offers their customers global support at the local level. To learn more, visit our website at www.wwpbeauty.com.

