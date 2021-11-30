BOS Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and First Nine Months of the Year 2021

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC) reported financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of the year 2021.



Eyal Cohen, BOS's CEO, stated: "We have made progress in the first nine months of the year 2021 as compared to the comparable period last year:

Revenues grew by 6%

Gross profit increased by 15%

Net income of $351,000 in the first nine months of the year 2021 as compared to a $1.2 million net loss in the comparable period last year

A fifth consecutive profitable quarter.

The Robotics division’s operating loss has decreased significantly, to $489,000 in the first nine months of 2021 from $2.4 million in the comparable period last year. However, the Robotics division did not yet reach the breakeven point as previously projected. We expect the Robotics division to breakeven in the year 2022. We believe in the long-term growth potential of our Robotics division because of the increasing shortage in manpower for industrial and logistic processes.

The devaluation of the US dollar against the NIS in the first nine months of 2021 yielded an increase in our operating expenses by approximately $170,000 as compared to the comparable period last year."

Avidan Zelicovsky, BOS's President, stated: "The global shortage in commodities has presented an opportunity for our Supply Chain division. We have launched a new service for our electronic industry clients that significantly shortens the lead time for the electronic components. This service has been a growth engine of this division in the first nine months of 2021".

Eyal Cohen, BOS's CEO, added:" In view of the third quarter results, we have revised our outlook for the year 2021 in respect of our net income, to be between $400,000 and $600,000 instead of $1,000,000. Our outlook for the year 2021 revenues has not been changed and remains $33 million. We will announce our outlook for the year 2022 during the first quarter of the year 2022".

About BOS

BOS provides services and systems for inventory production and management in three channels:

Services – The Supply Chain division provides inventory procurement and kitting.





Integration – the RFID division provides off-the-shelf software and equipment to track and manage inventory in the production floor and warehouse.





Development – the Intelligent Robotics division develops and builds custom-made robotic cells for the industrial and logistic processes.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands Nine months ended Three months ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020

2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues $ 24,555 $ 23,125 $ 7,998 $ 8,179 Cost of revenues 19,697 18,153 6,423 6,435 Inventory Impairment - 752 - 81 Gross profit 4,858 4,220 1,575 1,663 Operating costs and expenses: Research and development 154 71 40 50 Sales and marketing 2,902 2,933 973 978 General and administrative 1,343 1,251 466 408 Impairment of Goodwill and intangible assets - 988 - - Total operating costs and expenses 4,399 5,243 1,479 1,436 Operating income (loss) 459 (1,023 ) 96 227 Financial income (expenses), net (107 ) (235 ) (9 ) (98 ) Other income, net - 50 - 50 Income before taxes on income (loss) 352 (1,208 ) 87 179 Taxes on income (1 ) - - - Net income (loss) $ 351 $ (1,208 ) $ 87 $ 179 Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.07 $ (0.28 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.04 Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income per share 5,201 4,284 5,223 4,329 Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income per share 5,421 4,284 5,613 4,339 Number of outstanding shares as of September 30, 2021 and 2020 5,237 4,321 5,237 4,321

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands)

September

30, 2021 December

31, 2020 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,002 $ 1,036 Restricted bank deposits 236 140 Trade receivables 8,846 9,172 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 1,226 1,311 Inventories 5,149 4,871 Total current assets 17,459 16,530 LONG-TERM ASSETS 44 59 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 1,139 956 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS, NET 992 767 OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 25 40 GOODWILL 4,676 4,676 Total assets $ 24,335 $ 23,028

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2020 2021 (Unaudited) (Audited) LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current maturities of long term loans $ 825 $ 815 Operating lease liabilities, current 495 557 Trade payables 5,060 5,492 Employees and payroll accruals 769 985 Deferred revenues 742 601 Advances net of inventory in process 106 68 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 231 391 Total current liabilities 8,228 8,909 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term loans, net of current maturities 756 1,216 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 628 367 Long term deferred revenues 190 303 Accrued severance pay 336 364 Total long-term liabilities 1,910 2,250 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 14,197 11,869 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 24, 335 $ 23,028

﻿CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA

(U.S. dollars in thousands) Nine months ended Three months ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating income (loss) $ 459 $ (1,023 ) $ 96 $ 227 Add: Impairment of Goodwill and other intangible assets - 988 - - Amortization of intangible assets 15 36 5 5 Stock-based compensation 44 57 13 18 Depreciation 175 208 64 66 EBITDA $ 693 $ 266 $ 178 $ 316

SEGMENT INFORMATION (U.S. dollars in thousands) RFID Intelligent

Robotics Intercompany Consolidated Supply

Chain

Solutions Nine months ended September 30,

2021

Revenues $ 9,193 $ 14,168 1,340 $ (146 ) $ 24,555 Gross profit 2,212 2,683 (37 ) - 4,858 Allocated operating expenses 1,641 1,788 452 - 3,881 Unallocated operating expenses* - - - 518 Income (loss) from operations $ 571 $ 895 $ (489 ) - 459 Financial expenses and tax on income (108 ) Net income $ 351









RFID Supply

Chain

Solutions Intelligent

Robotics Intercompany Consolidated Nine months ended September 30,

2020

Revenues $ 8,976 $ 13,825 $ 367 $ (43 )

$ 23,125 Gross profit (loss) 2,223 2,882 (885 ) - 4,220 Allocated operating expenses 1,524 1,730 534 - 3,788 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets - - 988 - 988 - - - Unallocated operating expenses* 467 Income (loss) from operations $ 699 $ 1,152 $ (2,407 ) - (1,023 )

Financial expenses and tax on income (185 )

Net loss $ (1,208 )











SEGMENT INFORMATION (U.S. dollars in thousands) RFID Supply

Chain

Solutions Intelligent

Robotics Intercompany Consolidated Three months ended September 30,

2021 Revenues $ 2,871 $ 4,919 $ 304 $ (96 )

$ 7,998 Gross profit (loss) 660 984 (69 )

- 1,575 Allocated operating expenses 529 640 116 - 1,285 Unallocated operating expenses* 194 - - - Income (loss) from operations $ 131 $ 344 $ (185 )

- 96 Financial income and tax on income (9 )

Net income $ 87

RFID Supply

Chain

Solutions Intelligent

Robotics Intercompany Consolidated Three months ended September 30,

2020

Revenues $ 3,264 $ 4,849 $ 66 $ - $ 8,179 Gross profit (loss) 749 1,013 (99 ) - 1,663 Allocated operating expenses 518 586 205 - 1,309 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets - - - - - Unallocated operating expenses* 127 - - - Income (loss) from operations $ 238 $ 427 $ (311 ) - 227 Financial expenses and tax on income (48 )

Net loss $ 179

* Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but are general to the group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers,public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.