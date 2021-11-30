BOS Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and First Nine Months of the Year 2021

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC) reported financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of the year 2021.
Eyal Cohen, BOS's CEO, stated: "We have made progress in the first nine months of the year 2021 as compared to the comparable period last year:
- Revenues grew by 6%
- Gross profit increased by 15%
- Net income of $351,000 in the first nine months of the year 2021 as compared to a $1.2 million net loss in the comparable period last year
- A fifth consecutive profitable quarter.
The Robotics division’s operating loss has decreased significantly, to $489,000 in the first nine months of 2021 from $2.4 million in the comparable period last year. However, the Robotics division did not yet reach the breakeven point as previously projected. We expect the Robotics division to breakeven in the year 2022. We believe in the long-term growth potential of our Robotics division because of the increasing shortage in manpower for industrial and logistic processes.
The devaluation of the US dollar against the NIS in the first nine months of 2021 yielded an increase in our operating expenses by approximately $170,000 as compared to the comparable period last year."
Avidan Zelicovsky, BOS's President, stated: "The global shortage in commodities has presented an opportunity for our Supply Chain division. We have launched a new service for our electronic industry clients that significantly shortens the lead time for the electronic components. This service has been a growth engine of this division in the first nine months of 2021".
Eyal Cohen, BOS's CEO, added:" In view of the third quarter results, we have revised our outlook for the year 2021 in respect of our net income, to be between $400,000 and $600,000 instead of $1,000,000. Our outlook for the year 2021 revenues has not been changed and remains $33 million. We will announce our outlook for the year 2022 during the first quarter of the year 2022".
About BOS
BOS provides services and systems for inventory production and management in three channels:
- Services – The Supply Chain division provides inventory procurement and kitting.
- Integration – the RFID division provides off-the-shelf software and equipment to track and manage inventory in the production floor and warehouse.
- Development – the Intelligent Robotics division develops and builds custom-made robotic cells for the industrial and logistic processes.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
BOS reports financial results in accordance with US GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis that is consistent with financial models developed by research analysts who follow the Company. The reconciliation set forth below is provided in accordance with Regulation G and reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, failure to successfully integrate and achieve the potential benefits of the acquisition of the business operations of Imdecol Ltd. (the Robotics business line), inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|U.S. dollars in thousands
|Nine months ended
|Three months ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2021
| 2020
|2021
|2020
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Revenues
|$
|24,555
|$
|23,125
|$
|7,998
|$
|8,179
|Cost of revenues
|19,697
|18,153
|6,423
|6,435
|Inventory Impairment
|-
|752
|-
|81
|Gross profit
|4,858
|4,220
|1,575
|1,663
|Operating costs and expenses:
|Research and development
|154
|71
|40
|50
|Sales and marketing
|2,902
|2,933
|973
|978
|General and administrative
|1,343
|1,251
|466
|408
|Impairment of Goodwill and intangible assets
|-
|988
|-
|-
|Total operating costs and expenses
|4,399
|5,243
|1,479
|1,436
|Operating income (loss)
|459
|(1,023
|)
|96
|227
|Financial income (expenses), net
|(107
|)
|(235
|)
|(9
|)
|(98
|)
|Other income, net
|-
|50
|-
|50
|Income before taxes on income (loss)
|352
|(1,208
|)
|87
|179
|Taxes on income
|(1
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Net income (loss)
|$
|351
|$
|(1,208
|)
|$
|87
|$
|179
|Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share
|$
|0.07
|$
|(0.28
|)
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.04
|Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income per share
|5,201
|4,284
|5,223
|4,329
|Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income per share
|5,421
|4,284
|5,613
|4,339
|Number of outstanding shares as of September 30, 2021 and 2020
|5,237
|4,321
|5,237
|4,321
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|
| September
30, 2021
|December
31, 2020
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|2,002
|$
|1,036
|Restricted bank deposits
|236
|140
|Trade receivables
|8,846
|9,172
|Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
|1,226
|1,311
|Inventories
|5,149
|4,871
|Total current assets
|17,459
|16,530
|LONG-TERM ASSETS
|44
|59
|PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
|1,139
|956
|OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS, NET
|992
|767
|OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET
|25
|40
|GOODWILL
|4,676
|4,676
|Total assets
|$
|24,335
|$
|23,028
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|September 30,
|December 31, 2020
|2021
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Current maturities of long term loans
|$
|825
|$
|815
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|495
|557
|Trade payables
|5,060
|5,492
|Employees and payroll accruals
|769
|985
|Deferred revenues
|742
|601
|Advances net of inventory in process
|106
|68
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|231
|391
|Total current liabilities
|8,228
|8,909
|LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|Long-term loans, net of current maturities
|756
|1,216
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|628
|367
|Long term deferred revenues
|190
|303
|Accrued severance pay
|336
|364
|Total long-term liabilities
|1,910
|2,250
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|14,197
|11,869
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|24, 335
|$
|23,028
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA
|(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|Nine months ended
|Three months ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|459
|$
|(1,023
|)
|$
|96
|$
|227
|Add:
|Impairment of Goodwill and other intangible assets
|-
|988
|-
|-
|Amortization of intangible assets
|15
|36
|5
|5
|Stock-based compensation
|44
|57
|13
|18
|Depreciation
|175
|208
|64
|66
|EBITDA
|$
|693
|$
|266
|$
|178
|$
|316
|SEGMENT INFORMATION
|(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|RFID
|Intelligent
Robotics
|Intercompany
|Consolidated
|Supply
Chain
Solutions
|Nine months ended September 30,
|2021
|Revenues
|$
|9,193
|$
|14,168
|1,340
|$
|(146
|)
|$
|24,555
|Gross profit
|2,212
|2,683
|(37
|)
|-
|4,858
|Allocated operating expenses
|1,641
|1,788
|452
|-
|3,881
|Unallocated operating expenses*
|-
|-
|-
|518
|Income (loss) from operations
|$
|571
|$
|895
|$
|(489
|)
|-
|459
|Financial expenses and tax on income
|(108
|)
|Net income
|$
|351
|RFID
|Supply
Chain
Solutions
|Intelligent
Robotics
|Intercompany
|Consolidated
| Nine months ended September 30,
| 2020
|Revenues
|$
|8,976
|$
|13,825
|$
|367
|$
|(43
|)
|$
|23,125
|Gross profit (loss)
|2,223
|2,882
|(885
|)
|-
|4,220
|Allocated operating expenses
|1,524
|1,730
|534
|-
|3,788
|Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
|-
|-
|988
|-
|988
|-
|-
|-
|Unallocated operating expenses*
|467
|Income (loss) from operations
|$
|699
|$
|1,152
|$
|(2,407
|)
|-
|(1,023
|)
|Financial expenses and tax on income
|(185
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(1,208
|)
|SEGMENT INFORMATION
|(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|RFID
|Supply
Chain
Solutions
| Intelligent
Robotics
|Intercompany
|Consolidated
| Three months ended September 30,
|2021
|Revenues
|$
|2,871
|$
|4,919
|$
|304
|$
|(96
|)
|$
|7,998
|Gross profit (loss)
|660
|984
|(69
|)
|-
|1,575
|Allocated operating expenses
|529
|640
|116
|-
|1,285
|Unallocated operating expenses*
|194
|-
|-
|-
|Income (loss) from operations
|$
|131
|$
|344
|$
|(185
|)
|-
|96
|Financial income and tax on income
|(9
|)
|Net income
|$
|87
|RFID
|Supply
Chain
Solutions
|Intelligent
Robotics
|Intercompany
|Consolidated
| Three months ended September 30,
| 2020
|Revenues
|$
|3,264
|$
|4,849
|$
|66
|$
|-
|$
|8,179
|Gross profit (loss)
|749
|1,013
|(99
|)
|-
|1,663
|Allocated operating expenses
|518
|586
|205
|-
|1,309
|Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Unallocated operating expenses*
|127
|-
|-
|-
|Income (loss) from operations
|$
|238
|$
|427
|$
|(311
|)
|-
|227
|Financial expenses and tax on income
|(48
|)
|Net loss
|$
|179
* Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but are general to the group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers,public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.