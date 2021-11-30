Flügy and Soho House Partner to Launch Caribbean Weekend Experience

MIAMI, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flügy, A Very, Very Direct Travel Company, and subsidiary of Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (JET: TSX-V; JET.B: TSX-V; JETMF: OTCQB (the “Company” or “GlobalX”) will partner with Soho House to launch its innovative air travel service which offers nonstop flights to hard to get to destinations. First stop – Canouan.



A Caribbean paradise in St. Vincent and the Grenadines that’s as hard to pronounce as it is to travel to, Canouan is next up as the “it” destination. Thanks to this partnership between Flügy and Soho House, a group of Miamians will skip multiple flight connections and ferries and fly direct to the new Soho Beach House in Canouan for a weekend trip any aspiring jet-setter would revere.

Flügy puts the power to schedule flights in the hands of its members to provide a more predictable and exclusive flight experience. When you fly with Flügy, you arrive quickly at your final destination with ease. No fussin’. No cussin’. That’s because Flügy flights don’t have layovers–just direct, nonstop trips to incredible destinations where the commercial guys can only dream of going.

Wait, this sounds an awful lot like chartering a large private aircraft. That's because it is, but with a simple twist. Flügy is based on proprietary patent-pending technology designed to bring like-minded travelers together to bypass the need to fly where and when the commercial airlines say you can. Flügy flips the airline travel dynamic on its head and allows its members to suggest trips or vote for and book curated trips as often as there is demand to do so.

For the Weekender, Soho House members will book direct travel to Soho Beach House Canouan–its newest destination located in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Typically accessible only by multiple connections and ferry transportation, Flügy will fly Soho members direct to Canouan on a GlobalX Airbus A320 aircraft equipped with the latest technology and WiFi.

The Soho House and Flügy Weekender this coming January 14-17, 2022 will host a full calendar of private events and entertainment.

“We are ecstatic to be partnering with Soho House on our first Flügy charter to the beautiful island of Canouan in the Grenadines and the great new Beach House opened there by Soho House. Flügy will be the new way to book group travel, and we are honored the first flight will be with Soho House,” said Ed Wegel, Chair and CEO of GlobalX

“Soho House is always looking for ways to make our membership better. We’re excited that this partnership with Flügy will offer our members a more direct and seamless travel experience to visit Soho Beach House in Canouan,” said Pierre Antonine Dourneau, Managing Director, North America

About Flügy

Flügy is a travel company whose members connect on its proprietary digital platform to suggest remote and exotic travel destinations and crowdsource group charter flights to these once in a lifetime destinations. Flügy provides charter flights without the challenges of layovers or prohibitive airline schedules, all while traveling with a like-minded group of adventurers. As a subsidiary of GlobalX, Flügy has access to its growing fleet of Airbus A320 family aircraft. The combination of technology and experience ensures Flügy members a seamless charter experience combined with the flexibility to easily access previously difficult flight markets. Flügy is currently accepting new members and beginning to crowdsource its initial member destination preferences and requests.

About Soho House

Founded in 1995 by Nick Jones, Soho House is a place for our diverse membership to connect, grow, have fun, and make an impact. Today, there are members and Houses around the world, as well as restaurants, spas, workspaces, and cinemas. Soho House is a platform that fosters creativity in all its forms; a place where people can share ideas and make connections in physical and digital spaces. sohohouse.com

