The Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market is expected to grow by $ 24.69 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 9.96% during the forecast period

96% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for ERP software from SMEs and increased operational efficiency associated with ERP software. In addition, increasing demand for ERP software from SMEs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The enterprise resource planning software market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The enterprise resource planning software market is segmented as below:

By Type

• cloud-based

• on-premise



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing demand for cloud-based applicationsas one of the prime reasons driving the enterprise resource planning software market growth during the next few years.



The report on enterprise resource planning software market covers the following areas:

• Enterprise resource planning software market sizing

• Enterprise resource planning software market forecast

• Enterprise resource planning software market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading enterprise resource planning software market vendors that include Acumatica Inc., Epicor Software Corp., IFS World Operations AB, Koch Industries Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Sage Group Plc, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and ServiceNow Inc. Also, the enterprise resource planning software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

