Global Industrial Valves and Actuators Market Report 2021 with Focus on Oil and Gas, Chemicals, and Water and Wastewater (W&WW), Power Generation, and Mining Industries

This study is an analysis of the global industrial valves and actuators market. It also details the growth potential of this market in the short, medium, and long terms. There is also an in-depth coverage of the growth of valves in the green technology sector.

The vertical markets included in this study are oil and gas, chemicals, and Water and Wastewater (W&WW), power generation, mining, and others (includes pulp and paper, food and beverages, pharmaceutical, iron and steel, and marine industries).

As the valves market is mature, the publisher has highlighted valve applications in the green technology space and has also discussed growth opportunities for valves in upcoming technologies. Green technology comprises non-traditional energy sources used in various industries.

In this, hydropower, Concentrated Solar Power (CSP), geothermal energy, energy from biofuels, natural-gas based power generation, energy from hydrogen, battery manufacturing, and water and wastewater treatment sources have been covered in detail.

Upcoming technological trends have widened the growth avenue of traditional equipment such as valves and actuators. Hence, growth opportunities in these technologies have also been covered.

The growth opportunities are

5G technology for efficient valve management

Deep neural networks for improved valve monitoring

Cobots for efficient valve manufacturing

3D printing (additive manufacturing) for valve manufacturing

AI-based sensors for valve performance management

Research Scope

The valves sub-products included in this study are

Ball valve

Butterfly valve

Gate, globe, and check valve

Plug valve

Control valve

Other valves (includes pressure relief valves, diaphragm valves)

The actuators sub-products included in this study are

Hydraulic

Pneumatic

Electric

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Industrial Valves and Actuators Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Regional Segmentation

Industrial Valves and Actuators Market in Green Technology, Segmentation

Key Competitors

Key Growth Metrics

Distribution Channels

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Green technology

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

SWOT Analysis of Key Participants

Performance Analysis of Top 5 Participants

3. Industrial Valves and Actuators Market in Green Technology

Industrial Valves and Actuators in Green Technology, List of Opportunities

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Hydrogen Production

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Concentrated Solar Power Production (CSP)

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Geothermal Energy Production

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Hydropower Production

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Biofuels Production

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Natural Gas Fired Power Generation

10. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Water and Wastewater Treatment

11. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Battery Manufacturing

12. Growth Opportunity Universe

