DenMat Holdings, LLC (“DenMat”), receives patent for a caries resistant composite material

Lompoc, CA, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High-quality dental products leader, DenMat Holdings, LLC (“DenMat”), has received a patent for a caries resistant composite material. Patent no. US 11,141,355 B2 was issued on October 12, 2021. This patent allows DenMat to continue to forge ahead in demonstrating its commitment to the art and science of dental innovation. The new patent allows for the creation of a disruptive platform that can be applied to virtually any restorative material where strength, esthetics, and long-term clinical success are important.

“DenMat was founded in 1974 on the basis of providing innovative products to dental practices worldwide. We continue that tradition and expand on it by investing in disruptive and innovative platforms. We are excited about leveraging this caries resistant composite technology into our development of new dental products and materials. Dentists have come to trust us with products that provide predictable clinical outcomes, and we are excited to welcome new practices to experience our innovation,” stated DenMat’s CEO, David Casper.

“Dentistry is experiencing a wave of disruptive technology that benefits dentists and provides superior clinical outcomes for their patients. As a recognized leader in dental material manufacturing, we are well positioned to lead in new, innovative platforms.”

DenMat expects to launch the first product in this new category of restorative materials in Q1 2022.





About DenMat:

Since 1974, DenMat is a leader in high-quality dental products for dental professionals around the world. DenMat makes and assembles most of its products at its world headquarters on the Central Coast of California. DenMat offers three main product categories: Consumables, Small Equipment, and a Dental Laboratory. DenMat's consumables include brands that are known and trusted, including Fluoridex®, Geristore®, Core Paste®, Tenure®, Ultra-Bond®, Infinity® Splash Max®, Precision®, Perfectemp®, Atridox® and LumiSmile White®. DenMat's small equipment offering includes a broad range of products, including NV® PRO3 and SOL® soft-tissue diode lasers, the Rotadent® power toothbrush, PeriOptix® magnification loupes and lights, and Flashlite® curing lights. DenMat is also home to Lumineers®, the world's #1 patient-requested thin veneer, Snap-On Smile®, the life-changing removable appliance and OrthoClear® the affordable clear aligner solution.

Learn more at DenMat.com.