Instaclustr Named to ChannelE2E’s Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs List for 2021

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChannelE2E, a CyberRisk Alliance information resource, has named Instaclustr , which helps organizations deliver applications at scale by operating and supporting their open source data infrastructure, to the Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs list for 2021.



The list and research identify and honor the top managed IT service providers (MSPs) that support customers on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and more. The research also pinpoints MSPs that increasingly address public cloud security for end-customers.

The rankings are based on ChannelE2E’s 2021 readership survey combined with the digital media site’s global editorial coverage of managed cloud services. The fourth-annual list highlights growing momentum for cloud-focused MSPs, and growing investments in managed cloud security services.

“We’re honored to be recognized by ChannelE2E for our accelerated customer and revenue growth,” said Pete Lilley, CEO and Co-Founder, Instaclustr. “By pairing hands-on expertise with the open source technologies we provide in their fully open source versions, our customers can focus on building and scaling their applications – not managing and optimizing their data infrastructure. We’re proud to work across AWS, Azure, GCP, and other public clouds to deliver the advantages of the Instaclustr Platform no matter what cloud (or on-prem) environments our customers prefer working in.”

Highlights from the associated ChannelE2E research include:

Public Cloud MSP revenue growth: MSP honorees, on average, expect to generate $37 million in public cloud revenues in 2021, up 27% from 2020.

MSP honorees, on average, expect to generate $37 million in public cloud revenues in 2021, up 27% from 2020. Geography: MSP honorees are headquartered in 29 different countries, and 56% of the MSP honorees are headquartered outside of the United States.

MSP honorees are headquartered in 29 different countries, and 56% of the MSP honorees are headquartered outside of the United States. Public cloud platforms supported: 82% of the MSP honorees support Microsoft Azure, followed by AWS (67%), Google Cloud Platform (33%) and VMware Cloud on AWS (25%).

82% of the MSP honorees support Microsoft Azure, followed by AWS (67%), Google Cloud Platform (33%) and VMware Cloud on AWS (25%). Largest revenue share: 53% of MSP honorees said Microsoft Azure generates the bulk of their public cloud revenues, followed by AWS (35%).

53% of MSP honorees said Microsoft Azure generates the bulk of their public cloud revenues, followed by AWS (35%). Cybersecurity: Public cloud MSPs are growing their focus on cloud security posture management (CSPM), extended detection and response (XDR), and additional cyber services.

Public cloud MSPs are growing their focus on cloud security posture management (CSPM), extended detection and response (XDR), and additional cyber services. M&A: Mergers, acquisitions and private equity investments continue to accelerate across the public cloud MSP sector.

Instaclustr’s recognition by ChannelE2E follows the company’s recent inclusion in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. Earlier in 2021, Instaclustr also placed #33 on CRN’s Fast Growth 150 , which identifies the fastest-growing North American technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants for significant growth over the preceding two years.

About Instaclustr

Instaclustr helps organizations deliver applications at scale through its platform for open source technologies such as Apache Cassandra®, Apache Kafka®, Apache Spark™, Redis™, OpenSearch™, Apache ZooKeeper™, and PostgreSQL®. Instaclustr combines a complete data infrastructure environment with hands-on technology expertise to ensure ongoing performance and optimization. By removing infrastructure complexity, Instaclustr enables companies to focus internal development and operational resources on building cutting-edge, customer-facing applications at lower cost. Instaclustr customers include some of the largest and most innovative Fortune 500 companies.

For more information, visit Instaclustr.com and follow us @Instaclustr .

About ChannelE2E

ChannelE2E, a CyberRisk Alliance information resource, is the leading digital brand for MSPs, IT service providers, channel partners and strategic investors seeking to maximize their business valuations, mitigate business risk and maximize security -- from Entrepreneur to Exit. Visit www.ChannelE2E.com .

