Global Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing (WAAM) Market Opportunities Report 2021 Featuring 3D Metalforge, AML3D, GEFERTEC, Guaranteed B.V., & WAAM3D

This technology and innovation research report offers insight into WAAM technology growth opportunities. The study focuses on WAAM benefits, related R&D trends, funding trends, and high-impact industries.

Powder bed fusion (PBF) and DED are widely used metal AM technologies. While PBF can print complicated parts with high finish, the technology has limitations with respect to build speed and part size. Conversely, DED technologies provide lower surface quality and higher build rate; in addition, they can produce and repair large-sized parts, on demand.

LMD is a widely used DED process for maintenance and repair. However, in recent years, WAAM has gained traction due to its ability to produce large parts at a faster build rate.

Moreover, the technology relies on cheaply available welding wire feedstock, thereby reducing the cost of 3D printed parts. In the near term, WAAM is poised to play a critical role in the supply chains of slow-moving, large parts by printing crucial parts, on demand.

The study covers various WAAM aspects, including the following:

Technology landscape

Industry trends (R&D trends, funding trends, regional trends)

Industry best practices

Prominent companies to action

Growth opportunities

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Strategic Imperatives

2.0 Growth Environment

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 Key Research Findings

3.0 WAAM - Technology Landscape

3.1 WAAM - Technology Overview

3.2 WAAM Demands a Nurturing Ecosystem for Advancements.

3.3 WAAM Offers a Faster Build Rate than Competing Metal AM Processes.

3.4 Growth Drivers

3.5 Growth Restraints

3.6 WAAM Exhibits Promising Growth Opportunity For Large Metal Parts

4.0 WAAM - Industry Trends

4.1 R&D Trend 1: Process Control and Material Science have Emerged as Key Innovation Areas.

4.2 R&D Trend 2: Academia and Government R&D Organizations are Exploring WAAM.

4.3 Funding Trend 1: Government Bodies are Funding R&D Activities.

4.4 Funding Trend 2: VCs are Participating in Early-stage Financing Rounds.

4.5 Regional Trends

5.0 Industry Initiatives and Best Practices

5.1 Strategic Investments in Promising Start-ups Gain Pace to Commercialize WAAM.

5.2 Stakeholders are Collaborating to Optimize WAAM Processes.

5.3 Steel Giants are Showing Interest in Establishing WAAM Start-ups.

6.0 Companies to Action

6.1 GEFERTEC GmbH, Germany

6.2 WAAM3D, the United Kingdom

6.3 Guaranteed B.V., Belgium

6.4 3D Metalforge, Singapore

6.5 AML3D, Australia

7.0 Growth Opportunities

7.1 Growth Opportunity 1: WAAM Exhibits Potential to Build Structural Parts for the Construction Industry

7.2 Growth Opportunity 2: WAAM to Optimize Inventory Management for the Marine and Offshore Exploration Industries

7.3 Growth Opportunity 3: WAAM is Showcasing Potential to Produce Large Aerospace Parts

8.0 Industry Contacts

