Auvik Report Finds that Post-pandemic IT Networks are Less Complex and More Agile than Ever Before

WATERLOO, ON, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an increasingly competitive network device market that’s more fragmented than ever, the way network technology is being developed and deployed is getting less complex and more agile as the industry evolves to meet the needs of a remote-first workforce.

In its 3rd annual Network Diversity Report, Auvik — an award-winning provider of cloud-based network management software — examined 40,000 networks, including 520,000 managed devices used by more than 2,500 IT teams globally, across small (<50 devices/workstations), medium (50-200) and large networks (200+), with survey results covering a total of 614 vendors, a 7% increase from 2020 report results.

The most significant change from 2020 report findings is with regard to access points, which increased by 0.8% year over year (YoY) when looking at the makeup of all networks by device type. This signifies a focus on increased mobility to support hybrid workforce models. Auvik platform data leveraged for this report also shows that many businesses are shifting to fewer but higher-quality access points in-office, as another clear adaptation to a more flexible workforce.

“In a world with less wires, we’re continuing to see changes in how technology is being managed across networks of all sizes,” said Alex Hoff, chief product officer, Auvik. “Remote and hybrid workplace models have fundamentally shifted how technology is being deployed to suit the needs of a modern office network — one that is more often from employee homes and that requires a more distinct set of devices, like higher quality access points.”

Additional report findings include:

The top 10 most commonly deployed vendors across device categories — Cisco, Meraki, Ubiquiti, HP, Aruba, Ruckus, SonicWall, Dell, NETGEAR and Fortinet — claim nearly 90% of the network device market share, a notable 4.8% increase YoY for the top 10 leaders.

Of access point vendors surveyed, there is close competition for market share with Ubiquiti leading by only 0.1% over Meraki. And while in a distant fifth position, Cisco nearly doubled its share with the largest YoY gain.

Dominating the switches and router categories across small, medium and large networks, Cisco captures more than two-thirds of market share alone for routers as well as switches, when combined with HP.

The closest competing router category to Cisco is the “other” segment that’s composed of 76 vendors, pointing to an increasingly fragmented landscape.

Report findings also indicate that many businesses are no longer investing in physical routers, so it’s anticipated that this category will remain relatively unchanged in the coming years.

“Organizations around the globe have many options when considering which networking vendors to work with, but this competitive market can make it difficult for them to choose which platforms to invest in,” said Brandon Butler, IDC Research Manager, Enterprise Networks. “Auvik’s latest report leverages insights from the company’s global footprint of users to provide detailed insights into networking deployments. This data can help organizations gain a better understanding of the vendors that are most commonly used by their peers, as well as how many networking devices and of which type are deployed by small, medium and large organizations. Studies like Auvik’s provide valuable insights in a dynamic network infrastructure market.”

Report Methodology

The 2021 edition of Auvik’s Network Vendor Diversity Report looks at access points, switches, routers, and firewalls that are deployed across managed networks, and compares that data with the company’s previous 2020 and 2019 reports. Managed devices surveyed include access points, switches, routers, and firewalls.

About Auvik Networks

Auvik’s cloud-based network management software keeps IT networks around the world running optimally. By automating and simplifying network management, Auvik helps rocket an IT team’s efficiency and capacity, while protecting the business from network risk. Auvik is one of the fastest growing North American technology companies, and is winner of the Deloitte Technology Fast 50, Deloitte Fast 500, and recognized as the #1 ranked Canadian company in the FT Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2020. Visit www.auvik.com or follow @AuvikNetworks on Twitter. Auvik is a registered trademark of Auvik Networks Inc.