Amergent Hospitality Names Mark Whittle EVP of Franchise Development

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amergent Hospitality Group (OTCQB:AMHG) ("Amergent" or the "Company"), owner, operator and franchisor of multiple nationally-recognized restaurant brands, today announced it has appointed Mark Whittle as its EVP of Franchise Development.



Amergent Hospitality Group's President, Fred Glick, stated, “We are excited to welcome Mark to the team in anticipation of rapid franchise growth though our current brands, as well as recently acquired brands and future contemplated acquisitions. Importantly, Mark has a familiarity with Amergent and its team, having worked previously at Hooters which will enable him to hit the ground running as we continue executing on our strategy, building atop of recent momentum.”

Mark Whittle comes to Amergent having directed or personally having been involved for over 34 years in the successful development of thousands of new restaurant locations globally. He was responsible for directing the activities of numerous real estate, franchise sales, business consultants, asset management and design/construction professionals and providing superior leadership for the growth of various national and international brands, including Little Caesars Pizza, Churchs Chicken, Focus Brands, and most recently as Chief Development Officer for HOA Brands. His experience includes intimate market knowledge throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America and South Africa.

Whittle commented, “I’m excited to be joining Fred and the Amergent team at what I believe to be an inflection point, evidenced by recently reported strong financial performance. We have a strong foundation to leverage, which will enable me to do what I have done my entire career, grow the franchise side of our business with a goal of reaching greater scale, relevance and profitability.”

The Company recently announced select third quarter 2021 restaurant level highlights which included:

Overall same store sales for Q3 2021 were up 17.8% compared to Q3 2020 and up 7.7% compared to Q3 2019





Total Revenue increased from $3.96 million in 2020 to $4.66 million in 2021





October 2021 same store sales growth continued at 10.1% over 2020 and up 12.2% to 2019, led by both LBB which was up 12.3% to 2020 and 18.4% to 2019 and BGR up 26.1% to 2020 and 11.3% to 2019





Total Restaurant Operating expenses declined from 76.5% to 60.2%





Loyalty club membership for the 3 burger brands in Q3 2021 increased by 16K fans now exceeding 283K fans. PizzaRev has an additional 262K loyalty members.





Acquired the PizzaRev brand and re-opened Glendale, CA in November. Plan to re-open two additional locations in Placentia, CA and Studio City, CA in Q4





Opened LBB University of OR in the student center on 11/22/2021



Amergent’s operations include 43 stores, consisting of 28 company owned and 15 franchised locations. The Company's brands include Little Big Burger, Burgers Grilled Right, American Burger Company, PizzaRev, Jantzen Beach Wings and the Owls Nest gaming location.

About Amergent Hospitality Group



Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Amergent Hospitality Group owns, operates, and franchises fast, casual, and full-service restaurant brands, including American Burger Company, BGR - Burgers Grilled Right, Little Big Burger, and Hooters gaming venue. For more information, please visit: www.amergenthg.com

