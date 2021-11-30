Global Palladium Fund Physical Metal ETCs Cross $100m AUM Milestone

ZUG, Switzerland, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Palladium Fund (GPF), the specialist provider of physically-backed metal Exchange Traded Commodities (ETCs) announced today it has reached $109 million in assets under management for the first time.

The growth in assets represents allocations from both institutional investors and the wealth management space, and is driven in part by strong demand for investments linked to the green energy transition and electric vehicle adoption.

GPF has seen particularly strong flows into its unique Physical Copper, Physical Nickel and Physical Carbon Neutral Nickel products, as well as its Physical Gold ETC - which is Europe's cheapest with a 0.12% management fee.

"Investor appetite for targeted, real-asset exposure to the low-carbon economy transition has jumped massively in the last 12-18 months, and with that we've seen steadily increasing interest in the key metals underpinning the technology and infrastructure vital to making the world's greener future a reality," explains Alex Stoyanov, Global Palladium Fund CEO.

As well as benefitting from wider global construction and development trends, copper is used extensively in green energy applications, and demand is expected to grow significantly as a result. Similarly, nickel, a key material in electric vehicle batteries, is attracting interest from investors that expect more consumers to adopt lower-carbon solutions in their daily lives.

GPF has seen particularly strong interest in its Physical Copper ETC which, like its Nickel products, are the only physically-backed ETCs for both metals available to investors today. Allocations have grown as investors increasingly value a hard-asset approach to investing in metals, with these ETCs offering better tracking and lower total cost of ownership compared to synthetic alternatives.

The institutional-only Carbon Neutral Nickel ETC has also proved very popular. Launched earlier this year, the product is backed by metal mined using majority renewable energy and paired with internally-generated carbon credits to achieve a neutral carbon footprint.

The Global Palladium Fund was created to make the world's precious, base and rare-earth metals accessible to everyone and to advance the development of world-changing technologies in essential areas such as aerospace, electronics, and the automotive. GPF is proud to be supported by Nornickel, the world's largest and cleanest miner, headed by Vladimir Potanin.

Its ESG-compliant products are in high demand across the globe and are critical for net-zero transformation. Nornickel has operations in the Russian Far North, Finland and South Africa. MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are traded over the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges. GPF ETC's are listed on LSE, Xetra, Borsa Italiana, SIX and Vienna stock exchanges.

