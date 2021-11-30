Trust Stamp CEO to Participate in the Benzinga All Access Event on December 2nd

Atlanta, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp (OTCQX: IDAI, Euronext Growth: AIID ID), a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use across multiple sectors, today announced that Gareth Genner, CEO of Trust Stamp, will be participating in the Benzinga All Access event taking place on December 2, 2021.

Gareth Genner, CEO of Trust Stamp, comments, “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to present on innovations in identity and trust at Benzinga All Access. Sharing advancements in data protection, biometrics, and cybersecurity with leading entrepreneurs and tech investors around the world presents an excellent opportunity to spread awareness of our transformational technology as it plays an increasingly important role in shaping the globally inclusive future of identity.”

Mr. Genner is scheduled to present on December 2, 2021 at 9:40 A.M. Eastern Time.

The event will be broadcast live and can be viewed here . An archived recording of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of Trust Stamp’s website at truststamp.ai/Investors .

About Benzinga All Access

Benzinga All Access is a first-of-its-kind show: part interview, part investor presentation. On All Access, Benzinga partners with companies to bring you in-depth one-on-one conversations with executives across a wide range of industries and asset classes. From emerging biotechs, to alternative real estate investment platforms, to everything in between, guests on All Access have one thing in common: they want to tell their story to investors.

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp is a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations with advanced biometric identity solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency, and reach a broader base of users worldwide through its unique data transformation and comparison capabilities.