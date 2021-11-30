Global Centrifugal Blowers Market Report 2021 Featuring Aeromeccanica Stranich, Boldrocchi Group, Howden, Illinois Blower, & Piller Blowers & Compressors

Dublin, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Centrifugal Blowers Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study discusses challenges and drivers that will help centrifugal blower manufacturers navigate these unprecedented times. Revenue opportunity at the end-user and the regional level is analyzed, and future growth potential is predicted.
In addition, a short analysis of the demand for API-certified blowers is provided. The research highlights the significance of this type of centrifugal blower in the present market. A brief analysis of the competitive landscape for standard and API centrifugal blowers is included.
In today's turbulent economic conditions and the challenges brought about by the global COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical chaos and supply chain gluts have affected investor sentiment. Delays in new project investment, concerns of low RoI, and high operational expenses, especially in the oil and gas upstream sector and the chemical process, power generation, and metals and mining industries, have affected centrifugal blower volume sales.
In this short study, the publisher identifies, analyzes, and evaluates existing and upcoming trends impacting the global centrifugal blowers market. It offers insight into manufacturer growth prospects over the next 5 years. The study also discusses the product, market, and technology-based growth opportunities that will impact future growth.
The report has identified 3 major growth opportunities that will influence manufacturers' future market position.
- Improve Air Quality in Industrial Application to Achieve Clean Air Mandates
- Carbon Capture and Storage for Process Gas Compressors
- Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) for Industrial Blowers
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Centrifugal Blowers Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Definition and Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Key Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical
- Revenue Share
- Competitor Mapping by Region
- List of Companies
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - API Centrifugal Blowers
- Industry and Application
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Competitive Landscape
- Company Profile - Howden
- Company Profile - Piller Blowers & Compressors
- Company Profile - Aeromeccanica Stranich
- Company Profile - Boldrocchi Group
- Company Profile - Illinois Blower
4. Growth Opportunity Universe
