Eko and the National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics Partner to Improve Cardiovascular Care in Medically Underserved Communities

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eko , a cardiopulmonary digital health company, today announced its partnership with the National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics (NAFC). The partnership will launch with Eko’s donation of smart stethoscope and telehealth kits to 59 NAFC-affiliated clinics across 33 states. This donation will improve the detection, monitoring, and treatment of cardiopulmonary disease to over 100,000 unique patients in communities acutely impacted by the U.S. healthcare gap.



Eko was founded to enable clinicians to detect and monitor heart and lung disease with its innovative suite of digital tools, patient and provider software, and AI-powered analysis. The company reinvented the stethoscope and introduced the first combined handheld digital stethoscope and electrocardiogram (ECG). Eko’s FDA-cleared AI analysis algorithms help detect heart rhythm abnormalities and structural heart disease.

“Eko exists to ensure that all patients have equal access to early cardiac and pulmonary disease detection and high-quality care that improves and extends their lives,” said Connor Landgraf, co-founder and CEO, Eko. “Our commitment to the NAFC will provide their network of clinics with industry-leading digital tools allowing them to detect heart and lung disease with higher accuracy, diagnose with more confidence, manage treatment effectively, and ultimately give their patients the best care possible.”

The NAFC is the only nonprofit 501c(3) organization whose mission is solely focused on the issues and needs of the medically underserved throughout the nation and the 1,400+ Free and Charitable Clinics that serve them.

“The NAFC is excited to partner with Eko to provide selected clinics with access to this technology which will help expand the virtual care they can offer their communities,” said Nicole Lamoureux, President and CEO, NAFC. “As more Free and Charitable Clinics implement and expand telehealth programs, being able to utilize this technology will expand their reach and capacity, addressing the gap in cardiovascular care in vulnerable communities throughout the country.”

"Thanks to the generous donation from Eko, we're screening patients like never before,” said Joshua Brown, Executive Director, Health Access Inc. “A physical exam at Health Access is now the gateway to confidently screen for heart murmurs and AFib among our uninsured and underinsured patients. Eko’s stethoscope technology is already making a difference for many of our patients.”

About Eko

Eko, a cardiopulmonary digital health company, is elevating the way clinicians detect and monitor heart and lung disease with its innovative suite of digital tools, patient and provider software, and AI-powered analysis. Its FDA-cleared platform is used by hundreds of thousands of clinicians around the world, allowing them to detect with higher accuracy, diagnose with more confidence, manage treatment effectively, and ultimately give their patients the best care possible. Eko believes that if you can hear clearly, you can care confidently. The company is headquartered in Oakland, California. To learn more about Eko, visit ekohealth.com .

About The National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics

Founded in 2001 and headquartered near Washington, D.C., the NAFC is working to ensure that the medically underserved have access to affordable quality health care and strives to be a national voice promoting quality health care for all. The NAFC has earned the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar and a Four Star Ranking with Charity Navigator. For more information about the NAFC, please visit nafcclinics.org .

