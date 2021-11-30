Ideal Power to Present at December 2021 Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Power Inc. (Nasdaq: IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN™ bidirectional power switches, today announced its participation in two December 2021 investor conferences. Dan Brdar, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Burns, Chief Financial Officer, will present and hold meetings with investors at the following conferences:



The Benchmark Company Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference (Virtual)

Meeting availability: Thursday, December 2, 2021

Sidoti December Micro Cap Conference

Presentation Date: Wednesday, Dec 8, 2021

Presentation Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Webcast: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TYJA_sBVQ5ap9ExLiMnWcQ

Meeting availability: December 8th and 9th

Webcast replays of the presentation session and a copy of Ideal Power’s latest investor presentation will be available on the Company’s website. To register for the conferences and schedule one-on-ones, please contact:

Benchmark – Vince Curatola – Director of Corporate Marketing Services 414-405-3326 or vcuratola@benchmarkcompany.com.

Sidoti – visit www.sidoti.com/events; registration is free and you don't need to be a Sidoti client.

About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) is pioneering the development of its broadly patented bidirectional power switches, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, UPS / data center, solid-state circuit breaker and other industrial and military applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bidirectional, Bipolar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN™) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN™ is a unique double-sided bidirectional AC switch able to deliver substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power believes B-TRAN™ modules will reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in medium voltage AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit www.IdealPower.com.



Ideal Power Investor Relations Contact:

LHA Investor Relations

Carolyn Capaccio, CFA

T: 212-838-3777

IdealPowerIR@lhai.com