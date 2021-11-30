Authentic4D Partners with Duck Creek Technologies, Offering Workers' Compensation Clients Access to the Industry's Preeminent Diagnostic Platform

DETROIT, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Authentic4D announced today that it has partnered with Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT), a leading provider of SaaS insurance core systems, to offer workers' compensation carriers access to the most medically and technologically advanced diagnostic network. An API integration between Authentic4D ("A4D") and Duck Creek Claims will give insurers the ability to diagnose injuries earlier and more accurately compared to existing networks, improving risk management, treatment protocols, and clinical outcomes.

"In the United States, the majority of diagnostic imaging studies are performed by general radiologists. However, clinical data shows higher diagnostic accuracy when images are read by a fellowship-trained radiologist with a particular sub-specialty focus. While diagnostics represent only 4% of total medical spend, they invariably influence the other 96% of spend and can make or break a claim. The Authentic4D network is the first and only diagnostic platform to establish end-to-end quality control, enabled by A4D's digital connectivity with its imaging partners and management of its own fellowship-trained, sub-specialized radiologist group," said Jorey Chernett, CEO of Authentic4D. "The result is more efficient and accurate treatment with less medical waste. We're thrilled to bring a seamless integration into Duck Creek Claims that gives our collective clients access to our market-leading diagnostic network."

Duck Creek Claims is a comprehensive claims management solution that helps insurers manage the entire claims lifecycle - from first notice of loss to settlement - in a single integrated solution. Whether the claim is a routinely cracked windshield that is straight-through processed or a complex workers' compensation liability claim, Duck Creek software provides all of the workflows, reports, integrations, and user experiences needed to increase the efficiency of claims operations, reduce loss costs, and improve customer satisfaction.

"To help workers' compensation insurers improve their efficiency and claims handling through better use of broader sets of data, it is critical to align with partners that employ the most modern technologies and skilled experts," said Elizabeth Del Ferro, Vice President of Partner GTM at Duck Creek Technologies. "Authentic4D's proprietary solution makes them an excellent choice for workers' compensation carriers, and Duck Creek is happy to welcome them into our rapidly-growing partner ecosystem."

Authentic4D's medical diagnostic technology platform provides unprecedented accuracy, speed and objectivity in reviewing and resolving injury claims arising from workers' compensation, auto or general liability insurance. To learn more, visit www.authentic4d.com.

Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and general insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company's enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek's functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.

