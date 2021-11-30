Saratoga Investment Corp. Increases Quarterly Dividend by $0.01 to $0.53 per Share for the Fiscal Third Quarter Ended November 30, 2021

NEW YORK,, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) (“Saratoga Investment” or “the Company”), a business development company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share for the fiscal third quarter ended November 30, 2021, payable on January 19, 2022, to all stockholders of record at the close of business on January 4, 2022. This is an increase of $0.01 per share from $0.52 per share last quarter.

“Our continued strong track record, superior portfolio performance, healthy credit profile, robust deal pipeline, and ongoing asset growth are key attributes of our ability to deliver consistent financial performance and support a program of paying attractive and increasing quarterly dividends,” said Christian L. Oberbeck, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Saratoga Investment. “This dividend strategy is consistent with our objective of producing the best risk-adjusted, accretive returns for our shareholders over the long-term.”

This is the fourth dividend declared in fiscal year 2022. The Company previously declared a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share for the quarter ended August 31, 2021, $0.44 per share for the quarter ended May 31, 2021 and $0.43 per share for the quarter ended February 28, 2021. During fiscal year 2021, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share for the quarter ended November 30, 2020, $0.41 per share for the quarter ended August 31, 2020 and $0.40 per share for the quarter ended May 31, 2020.