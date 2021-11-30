FTC Solar to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTC Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTCI), a fast-growing global provider of solar tracker systems, software and engineering services, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer Sean Hunkler and Chief Financial Officer Patrick Cook are scheduled to participate in meetings with investors at the following upcoming conferences:



Nasdaq Investor Conference – December 1, 2021. Mr. Hunkler is scheduled to present at the conference beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast and replay of this presentation will be accessible from the Events section of FTC Solar’s website at www.ftcsolar.com.

Capital One Securities Annual Energy Conference – December 7, 2021.

About FTC Solar Inc.

Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is a fast-growing, global provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. Solar trackers significantly increase energy production at solar power installations by dynamically optimizing solar

panel orientation to the sun. FTC Solar’s innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage.

