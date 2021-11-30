Green Plains to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced that it will participate in three upcoming investor conferences: Jefferies Virtual Alternative Protein & Related ESG Summit, Dec. 1, 2021; Stephens Annual Investment Conference, Dec. 2, 2021; and BMO 2021 Growth & ESG Conference, Dec. 8, 2021.



Green Plains President and CEO Todd Becker will be participating in fireside chats in conjunction with these events:

Jefferies Virtual Alternative Protein & Related ESG Summit at 11:50 AM EST Dec. 1

Stephens Annual Investment Conference at 11 AM EST Dec. 2

BMO 2021 Growth & ESG Conference at 2 PM EST Dec. 8



Materials used for the conferences, along with webcast links if applicable, will be available on the Investors page of Green Plains’ website at https://investor.gpreinc.com/events-presentations.

About Green Plains Inc.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a leading biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural and biological technologies in the processing of annually renewable crops into sustainable value-added ingredients. This includes the production of cleaner low carbon biofuels, renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels and high purity alcohols for use in cleaners and disinfectants. Green Plains is an innovative producer of Ultra-High Protein and novel ingredients for animal and aquaculture diets to help satisfy a growing global appetite for sustainable protein. The Company also owns a 48.9% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP. For more information, visit www.gpreinc.com

Green Plains Inc. Contacts

Investors: Phil Boggs | Executive Vice President, Investor Relations | 402.884.8700 | phil.boggs@gpreinc.com

Media: Lisa Gibson | Communications Manager | 402.952.4971 | lisa.gibson@gpreinc.com