Muscle Maker’s Pokemoto Division Signs New Franchise Agreement, Enters Mississippi Market

Signing marks sixth new franchise agreement over last 30 days, fuels 92% growth rate since acquisition

LEAGUE CITY, TEX., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Muscle Maker, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: GRIL ) newest subsidiary Pokemoto , a 19-location and growing poke bowl concept known for its healthier modern culinary twist on a traditional Hawaiian poke classic, today announced that it has signed a franchise deal in Oxford Mississippi, totaling six new franchise agreements inked in the last 30 days. Pokemoto currently has open locations in six states – Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Georgia, Maryland and Virginia with eyes on continuing expansion into New York and Mississippi with recently announced signings. This agreement represents the brand’s first location in Mississippi. Recently, Pokemoto announced a partnership agreement with Franserve, a network of 600+ franchise sales consultants to ramp up its franchising efforts.

The six aforementioned agreements were signed in New York and in Hampshire County Massachusetts. These new agreements, along with the Mississippi signing, will bring the brand’s count to 25, expanding the chain’s footprint by 92% since its acquisition in May, 2021. Our real estate team has eyes on trade areas that boast a collegiate presence with heavy foot traffic - a demographic focal point for Pokemoto. Pokemoto already has university locations near Yale University, Fairfield University, University of Connecticut Stamford, University of New Haven, Southern Connecticut State College, Quinnipiac University and Franklin Pierce University.

Muscle Maker, Inc. recently added Pokemoto, the trendy instagrammable brand to its healthier-for-you line up of concepts under its belt, in turn, increasing Muscle Maker’s top line revenue growth. Since its acquisition, the company has made numerous announcements circling its focus on growth through franchising efforts and has opened six new Pokemoto locations. Pokemoto’s low cost of entry, ease of operations, exclusive territory options and multi-unit discounts make the brand an attractive opportunity for prospective franchisees.

“Rapid expansion through franchising efforts to ultimately accelerate our top line sales is the main goal here, and now we have six new signed agreements,” said Mike Roper, CEO of Muscle Maker, Inc. “We believe our added buying power, expertise in franchising and site selection, operations and marketing and additional resources showcase a well-rounded, low cost of entry opportunity for prospective franchisees looking to offer something new and unique. The fresh ingredient “build your own” bowl, burrito or salad model is very attractive for multiple reasons including but not limited to: smaller footprint, minimal cooking and the ability to serve guests quickly in a linear fashion. We believe our recent partnership with Franserve in addition to our robust internal franchising program will help us present our brand on a larger scale yielding more franchise deals.”

For more information on Pokemoto franchising visit www.pokemoto.com/franchise

About Pokemoto

Pokemoto has nineteen open locations in six states – Connecticut, Rhode Island, Virginia, Massachusetts, Maryland and Georgia with future franchise locations coming soon in New York and Mississippi. Pokemoto offers up chef-driven contemporary flavors with fresh delectable and healthy ingredients such as Atlantic salmon, sushi-grade tuna, fresh mango, roasted cashews and black caviar tobiko that appeals to foodies, health enthusiasts, and sushi-lovers everywhere. Guests can choose from a list of signature bowls or be bold and build their own unique combination of a base, protein and various toppings and nine different sauces. Vegetarian options are available, and the bowl combinations are virtually limitless. The colorful dishes and modern chic dining rooms provide an uplifting dining experience for guests of all ages. Customers can dine in-store or order online via third party delivery apps for contactless delivery.

About Muscle Maker

Muscle Maker Grill was Founded in 1995 in Colonia, New Jersey and features “healthier for you” high quality, great tasting food, freshly prepared with proprietary recipes. Muscle Maker, Inc. is the parent company of Superfit Foods (www.superfitfoods.com), a Jacksonville, Florida, based fresh-prepared meal prep company focused on delivering dietary specific meals direct to consumer homes or designated pick-up locations. In addition, Muscle Maker, Inc. is the parent company of Pokemoto, a “healthier for you” fresh ingredient poke bowl concept. Pokemoto (pokemoto.com) features fresh Atlantic salmon, sushi-grade tuna, fresh fruits and vegetable and propriety recipes. For more information on Muscle Maker Grill, visit www.musclemakergrill.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should”, “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Muscle Maker, Inc does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Contact:

Muscle Maker Grill Marketing:

marketing@musclemakergrill.com