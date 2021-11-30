ARHT Media Initiates Shareholder Rights Plan

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT Media" or the "Company") [TSXV:ART], the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, is pleased to announce that its board of directors (the “Board”) approved the adoption of a shareholder rights plan (the “Plan”) dated November 29, 2021. The Plan has been conditionally accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange.



The purpose of the Plan is to provide both shareholders and the Board sufficient time to adequately consider a take-over bid and to ensure the fair treatment of shareholders in connection with a take-over bid. The Plan is similar to those adopted by other Canadian public companies. The Board and management are not currently aware of any party contemplating or preparing a proposal to acquire control of ARHT Media, but feel that the possibility for such a situation exists and that it is in the best interests of ARHT Media and its shareholders to adopt the Plan.

At the close of business on November 29, 2021 existing shareholders of ARHT Media were granted “Rights” to acquire additional common shares. The Rights were granted for no cash or non-cash consideration. These Rights are attached to each share as long as the Plan remains in effect. Each new shareholder who acquires the Company’s common shares, either pursuant to a new issue by the Company or in the secondary market, will also be entitled to the Rights attached to such common shares for no additional consideration.

The purpose of these Rights is to allow shareholders, other than the take-over bidder, to purchase, at a set exercise price, one common share of ARHT Media for each common share held. This Right is triggered only if a party acquires or announces its intention to acquire 20% or more of the outstanding shares of the Company and this proposed acquisition does not meet the requirements of a “Permitted Bid” set forth within the Plan. Under the Plan, only bids that meet certain specific requirements intended to protect the interests of all shareholders will qualify as Permitted Bids. Permitted Bids among other things must be made to all shareholders of ARHT Media, must remain open for one hundred and five (105) days and must be made by way of a take-over bid circular prepared in compliance with applicable securities laws.

The Board’s approval of the Plan is subject to the TSX Venture Exchange’s final acceptance and the ratification by the shareholders of ARHT Media at a meeting of shareholders within six months of the date upon which the Plan was approved. Unless otherwise terminated in accordance with its terms, the Plan will terminate at the close of the Company’s next annual meeting of shareholders, following the date upon which the Plan was adopted, unless the Plan is reconfirmed and extended at such meeting.

For those shareholders who wish to view the document in its entirety, the Plan will become available on SEDAR when it is mailed to shareholders in advance of ARHT Media's next meeting of shareholders, at which the Plan will be put to shareholders for approval and ratification.

