STRONG Technical Services Extends Nationwide Managed Service Agreement with Marcus Theatres®

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRONG Technical Services, Inc., (“STS”) a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE American: BTN) and a leader in projection equipment sales, engineering, and services, today announced it has extended its nationwide managed service agreement with Marcus Theatres® into 2023. These managed services will include 24/7/365 monitoring, technical support, and maintenance on all projection and audio equipment across more than 1,000 screens.



“STRONG Technical Services and Marcus Theatres have a great partnership,” said Blake Titman, Senior Vice President and General Manager, STRONG Technical Services. “Our team has been hard at work completing hardware refresh projects, including library management systems and network upgrades for Marcus Theatres, to support their exhibition business. We are honored to extend our partnership.”

“Over the decades, Marcus Theatres has excelled when it comes to providing 'first in class’ customer service to its patrons,” stated Ray Boegner, president of Strong Entertainment. “This unrelenting focus on quality extends from the experience Marcus Theatres provides its patrons in the cinema to the service the team expects from its partners. We’re pleased that Marcus Theatres has chosen Strong Technical Services for another year of service to its cinema complexes.”

“Extending our system wide agreement with Strong Technical Services for another year was an easy decision,” said Rolando Rodriquez, chairman, president & CEO of Marcus Theatres. “STS and its parent company Ballantyne Strong have been our partners for many years, and they understand and provide the high-quality service that Marcus Theatres has come to expect, allowing us to provide the ultimate experience at all of our cinemas.”

Those wishing to obtain more information regarding the full range of products and services offered by STRONG Technical Services are invited to contact management directly, either by phone at (800) 722-4445 or by email at sales@strong-tech.com.



About STRONG Technical Services

STRONG Technical Services, Inc. (www.strong-tech.com), a Ballantyne Strong, Inc. company, is an equipment sales, engineering, and service provider located in Omaha, NE. The company, with its nationwide service and engineering team, designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for a broad range of applications including audio, projection, and signage applications with comprehensive managed service offerings to ensure solution uptime and availability.

About Ballantyne Strong, Inc.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. is a diversified holding company with operations and holdings across a broad range of industries. Ballantyne Strong’s Strong Entertainment business unit currently includes Strong/MDI Screen Systems (www.strongmdi.com), a leading premium screen and projection coatings supplier in the world and Strong Technical Services (www.strong-tech.com), which provides comprehensive managed service offerings with 24/7/365 support nationwide to ensure solution uptime and availability. Ballantyne Strong also holds stakes in GreenFirst Forest Products Inc., Firefly Systems, Inc., and FG Financial Group, Inc.

About Marcus Theatres

Marcus Theatres, a division of The Marcus Corporation, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the United States and currently owns or operates 1,064 screens at 85 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus and BistroPlex® brands. For more information, please visit www.marcustheatres.com and follow the company on Facebook and Twitter (@Marcus_Theatres).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements, such as our expectations regarding future sales, the impact, length and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the adequacy of the actions taken in response to the pandemic, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those discussed in the “Risk Factors” section contained in Item 1A in Ballantyne Strong, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the following risks and uncertainties: the negative impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has already had, and may continue to have, on the Company’s business and financial condition; the Company’s ability to maintain and expand its revenue streams to compensate for the lower demand for the Company’s digital cinema products and installation services; potential interruptions of supplier relationships or higher prices charged by suppliers; the Company’s ability to successfully compete and introduce enhancements and new features that achieve market acceptance and that keep pace with technological developments; the Company’s ability to successfully execute its capital allocation strategy or achieve the returns it expects from these investments; the Company’s ability to maintain its brand and reputation and retain or replace its significant customers; challenges associated with the Company’s long sales cycles; the impact of a challenging global economic environment or a downturn in the markets (such as the current economic disruption and market volatility generated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic); economic and political risks of selling products in foreign countries (including tariffs); risks of non-compliance with U.S. and foreign laws and regulations, potential sales tax collections and claims for uncollected amounts; cybersecurity risks and risks of damage and interruptions of information technology systems; the Company’s ability to retain key members of management and successfully integrate new executives; the Company’s ability to complete acquisitions, strategic investments, entry into new lines of business, divestitures, mergers or other transactions on acceptable terms, or at all; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s portfolio companies; the Company’s ability to utilize or assert its intellectual property rights, the impact of natural disasters and other catastrophic events (such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic); the adequacy of insurance; the impact of having a controlling stockholder and vulnerability to fluctuation in the Company’s stock price. Given the risks and uncertainties, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement and should recognize that the statements are predictions of future results which may not occur as anticipated. Many of the risks listed above have been, and may further be, exacerbated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, its impact on the cinema and entertainment industry, and the worsening economic environment. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements and from historical results, due to the risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as others not now anticipated. New risk factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors, nor can it assess the impact of all such factors on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Except where required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update, withdraw or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in factors or assumptions affecting such forward-looking statements.

STRONG Technical Services Contact

Blake Titman

Strong Technical Services, Inc.

Senior Vice President - General Manager

(800) 722-4445

blake.titman@strong-tech.com

Ballantyne Strong Contact

Mark Roberson

Ballantyne Strong, Inc.

Chief Executive Officer

(704) 994-8279

IR@btn-inc.com

Investor Relations Contact

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

(203) 972-9200

jnesbett@institutionalms.com