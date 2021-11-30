Quotient Limited Announces Appointment of Chief Manufacturing Operations Officer

JERSEY, Channel Islands, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT), a commercial-stage diagnostics company, today announced Mr. Esteban Uriarte as the Company’s Chief Manufacturing Operations Officer (CMOO). Mr. Uriarte will assume the responsibilities of CMOO on February 1st, 2022.



“It is my pleasure to welcome Esteban to the Executive team at this exciting time in our Company’s evolution. Esteban brings his experience in leading high-growth teams and unifying manufacturing and supply chain management. As we transition the company from the development phase into commercialization, we will drive scale up in manufacturing to transform the business,” said Manuel O. Méndez, Chief Executive Officer of Quotient.

Mr. Uriarte brings 30 years of experience in manufacturing and production operations management in the medical devices and pharmaceutical industries. He joins the Company from Ferring Pharmaceuticals where he served as Senior Manufacturing Director responsible for the headquarters site based in Switzerland and the LatAm region. Prior to joining Ferring Pharmaceuticals, he was the Manufacturing Director, Instruments (DACH) at Depuy Synthes, a Johnson & Johnson Company. While there he led 800 employees at five factories and was responsible for defining the global manufacturing strategic initiatives in support of footprint optimization and competitiveness improvement.

He has held numerous leadership positions at companies such as Vifor Pharma, S.A., Novartis, and Medtronic. Mr. Uriarte holds an MBA in Finance from Inter-American University Metropolitan Campus Puerto Rico, and a BS in Electrical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

“I am very proud and honored to join Quotient at this important phase in the company’s journey to transform the diagnostics world and beyond. Helping people improve patient lives has been a strong part of my professional career and I am excited to bring this passion to Quotient. I look forward to working with my new team, address operational excellence, and people development among other themes, to further grow Quotient into a world class supply chain and manufacturing organization and provide our customers with the products and technology they need to serve their patients,” said Mr. Uriarte.

About Quotient Limited

Building on over 30 years of experience in transfusion diagnostics, Quotient is a commercial-stage diagnostics company committed to delivering solutions that reshape the way diagnostics is practiced. MosaiQ, Quotient’s proprietary multiplex microarray technology, offers the world’s first fully automated, consolidated testing platform, allowing for multiple tests across different modalities. MosaiQ is designed to be a game-changing solution, which Quotient believes will increase efficiencies, improve clinical practice, deliver significant workflow improvements, and create operational cost savings to laboratories around the world. Quotient's operations are based in Eysins, Switzerland, Edinburgh, Scotland and Newtown, Pennsylvania. The Quotient logo, Quotient MosaiQ and MosaiQ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Quotient Limited and its subsidiaries in various jurisdictions.

