Delcath Systems Provides Speaker List for Dec 2, 2021 Investor Update Meeting

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delcath Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCTH), an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the liver, announced today its agenda and distinguished speaker list for a comprehensive Investor Update Meeting taking place Thursday, December 2nd , from 10:00am ET – 1:30pm EST.



The event will focus on the company’s US product candidate, HEPZATO™ KIT (melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system), a percutaneous hepatic perfusion (PHP) system. In the United States HEPZATO is an investigational drug/device combination product. In Europe, the product is a stand-alone medical device approved for sale under the trade name CHEMOSAT® Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan, or CHEMOSAT, where it has been used at major medical centers to treat a wide range of cancers of the liver.

A distinguished panel of physicians will discuss their experience with HEPZATO in the FOCUS trial, commercial experience with CHEMOSAT and the unmet need in the treatment of liver metastases. The participating physicians will present on the following topics:

Current unmet need and treatment options for liver metastases

The longest single institution experience with PHP – The University Hospital Southampton experience

PHP quality of life and combination with immuno-oncologic therapy – The Leiden University experience

Current unmet needs in ocular melanoma

Focus Trial – efficacy and safety results

Future clinical development plans

In addition to the Delcath management team, planned speakers and panelists will include:

John Bridgewater, MRCP, PhD, FRCP

Professor and Consultant Medical Oncologist, UCL Cancer Institute, University College London, London, UK

Mark Burgmans, MD, PhD

Head of Interventional Radiology, Department of Radiology, Leiden University Medical Center, Leiden, The Netherlands

Aslam Ejaz MD, MPH

Assistant Professor of Surgery, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH

Francesco Pier Ferrucci, MD

Director, Tumor Biotherapy Unit, Istituto Europeo di Oncologia, Milan, Italy

Evan S. Glazer, MD, PhD, FACS

Assistant Professor of Surgery, College of Medicine and Principal Investigator, Center for Cancer Research, The University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis, TN

Sachin Modi, BSc (Hons), MBBS, FRCR, FRCR (IR)

Consultant Interventional Radiologist, Department of Interventional Radiology, University Hospital Southampton, Southampton, UK

Siddharth A. Padia, MD

HS Clinical Professor, Division of Interventional Radiology, David Geffen School of Medicine, University of California, Los Angeles, CA

Sapna Patel, MD

Associate Professor, Department of Melanoma Medical Oncology, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX

Sunil A. Reddy, MD

Clinical Assistant Professor, Division of Oncology, Department of Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, California

Brian Stedman, BSc, MBBS, FRCS, FRCR

Consultant Interventional Oncologist, Department of Interventional Radiology, University Hospital Southampton, Southampton, UK

Juan Valle, MD

Professor and Consultant Medical Oncologist, The Christie NHS Foundation Trust, Manchester, UK

Jonathan Zager, MD, FACS (Global Lead Investigator)

Chief Academic Officer, Director of Regional Therapies, and Senior Member, Departments of Cutaneous Oncology and Sarcoma, Moffitt Cancer Center; Chair, Department of Oncological Sciences and Professor of Surgery, USF, Morsani School of Medicine, Tampa, FL

Event Details:

Event: Delcath Systems Virtual Investor Update Meeting

Date: Thursday, December 2, 2021

Time: 10:00am – 1:30 p.m. EST



About Delcath Systems, Inc.

Delcath Systems, Inc. is an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company’s proprietary percutaneous hepatic perfusion (PHP) system is designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. In the United States, the PHP system is being developed under the tradename HEPZATO KIT (melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system), or HEPZATO, and is considered a combination drug and device product regulated by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In Europe, the PHP system is regulated as a Class IIb medical device and is approved for sale under the trade name CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan, or CHEMOSAT, where it has been used at major medical centers to treat a wide range of cancers of the liver.

