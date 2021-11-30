Healthy Extracts Teams with Popular Fitness Coach and Entrepreneur, Whitney Johns, as First Major Brand Influencer

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB: HYEX), a leading innovator of clinically proven plant-based products for heart and brain health, has teamed with popular fitness coach and entrepreneur, Whitney Johns, as the company’s first major influencer under its recently launched brand influencer program.



Whitney is an accomplished fitness athlete, model, personal trainer and nutrition advocate with more than a million followers across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.

Her personalized diet and fitness program, Find Your Fit with Whit, helps individuals achieve their personal fitness and nutritional goals.

“Fitness and nutrition truly saved my life, so it’s been my passion and purpose in life to spread the wealth of good health,” said Whitney. “I’ve dedicated my life to empowering others to make the lifestyle choices that elevate their quality of life. This is why I am so excited to launch my own line of products centered around physical performance, brain, gut and hormone health.”

Whitney will work closely with Healthy Extracts on product design and formulations, with the company providing manufacturing, order fulfillment, and customer support.

“I chose to partner with Healthy Extracts because of their science-based approach to product development and clinically proven results, as well as their transparency and strength as a publicly traded company,” continued Whitney, who also recently became a HYEX shareholder. “Their amazing product development platform makes it fast and easy for me to create natural, health-promoting formulations that I know my followers will love.”

Healthy Extracts president, Duke Pitts, commented: “Whitney embodies our ideal brand influencer in so many ways. She is a talented businesswoman and awesome health and fitness expert who has been an inspiration for so many who want to become their best self through a healthy lifestyle.

“Her inspirational posts and workout videos are perfect opportunities to get our formulations in front of her many followers who want to live life young and vibrantly. We also see her influence opening doors to major retailers and securing prime shelf locations. Whitney now has all the elements in place to create a great a multi-million-dollar personal nutraceutical product line that will join the ranks of top female brands worldwide.”

Watch Whitney talk more about the launch of her new health-promoting product line here.

Pre-orders for Whitney Johns physical performance and brain and hormone health products will begin in December, with initial shipments commencing in January. The gut health product will be exclusively formulated for Whitney, and available for pre-order early next year.

About 41% of consumers discover new brands from social media influencers. The Healthy Extracts influencer program is ideally suited for influencers with more than 500,000 followers in the health and wellness, sports and healthcare markets, and who want to enhance their personal brand with unlimited revenue potential.

To learn more about Whitney, visit @whitneyjohns Linktree here.

About Healthy Extracts Influencer Program

Healthy Extracts influencers have the option to promote the company’s branded formulations or create their own exclusive, custom-formulated products branded under their own private label.

The process of introducing products under a personal brand is virtually turnkey for influencers, from the formulation, manufacturing and storage, to shipping and customer resource management. Influencers are only responsible for the wholesale purchase and promotion of their branded products to their engaged audiences.

The entry level for private-label participation involves a minimum purchase of 60,000 units of the influencer’s choice of a particular Healthy Extracts product. This could net between $90,000 to $120,000 in gross profit for the influencer, depending upon the product sold. Promoting more than one product type, such as one or more each from Healthy Extracts’ heart health and brain health categories, would create a multiplier effect in terms of potential profit generation.

Influencers can also earn the opportunity to become Healthy Extracts shareholders. Upon achieving certain sales targets, influencers can become eligible to receive equity-based incentives.

To learn more about the Healthy Extracts influencer program, call +1 (720) 463-1004 or email info@healthyextractsinc.com. Or watch the influencer video here.

About Healthy Extracts “Live Life Young Again”

Healthy Extracts Inc. is a platform for developing or acquiring science-forward, clinically proven, plant-based proprietary products in select high-growth categories within the multibillion-dollar nutraceuticals market.

The company’s subsidiaries, BergametNA™ and Ultimate Brain Nutrients™ (UBN), offer nutraceutical natural heart and brain health supplements. This includes the only heart health supplement containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™. This superfruit is known to have the highest quality and concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids, and with healthy heart benefits backed by more than 17 clinical studies.

UBN KETONOMICS® proprietary formulations have been clinically shown to improve brain health, including memory, cognition, focus and neuro-energy. UBN is pursuing intellectual property license opportunities for monetizing its IP portfolio of multiple issued and pending patents.

For more information visit: healthyextractsinc.com , bergametna.com or tryubn.com .

