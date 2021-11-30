ME2C® Environmental Secures New License Agreement of its Patented Technology with Another Midwest Utility

ME 2 C to Receive Lump Sum Licensing Payment with Potential for Ongoing Product Supply

CORSICANA, TX, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME 2 C Environmental" or the “Company”), a leading environmental technologies firm, announced the signing of a five-year license agreement with a utility in the Midwest to provide a non-exclusive license to certain ME 2 C patents for use in connection with the utility’s coal-fired power plants. The licensed patents relate to ME 2 C’s two-part Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA®) process for mercury removal from coal-fired power plants.

The five-year license agreement includes a one-time sum to be paid to ME 2 C Environmental for use of the Company’s patented processes for mercury emissions capture. The agreement also provides ME 2 C Environmental the opportunity to compete for the utility’s product supply going forward.

“Beginning a new relationship with yet another new licensee marks exciting progress for our Company and further adds to the strength of our core business,” said Richard MacPherson, CEO of ME 2 C Environmental. “Through our recent outreach across the U.S. coal-fired fleet, supported by our IP law firm, Caldwell, Cassady & Curry, our license claims for our patented process of mercury capture are being increasingly validated by the U.S. power industry. Importantly, this utility provides ME 2 C Environmental the opportunity to compete for the utility’s product supply going forward once their current contract expires and we look forward to providing additional operational benefits and efficiencies to this utility.”

“We believe that our proprietary SEA® technology is unmatched in comparison to alternative mercury capture approaches within the coal-fired industry. In tandem with the other licensing and supply agreements we have secured over the last year, ME 2 C has a strong foundation in our core mercury emissions capture vertical that we expect will support a growing revenue base and build continued momentum in our business going forward,” concluded MacPherson.

About ME 2 C® Environmental

ME 2 C Environmental (OTCQB: MEEC) is a leading environmental technologies company developing and delivering patented and proprietary solutions to the global power industry. ME 2 C’s leading-edge services have been shown to achieve emissions removal at a significantly lower cost and with less operational impact than currently used methods, while maintaining and/or increasing power plant output and preserving the marketability of byproducts for beneficial use. ME 2 C Environmental is a trade name of Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. For more information, please visit http://www.me2cenvironmental.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "will," and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Matters that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other factors, the gain or loss of a major customer, change in environmental regulations, disruption in supply of materials, capacity factor fluctuations of power plant operations and power demands, a significant change in general economic conditions in any of the regions where our customer utilities might experience significant changes in electric demand, a significant disruption in the supply of coal to our customer units, the loss of key management personnel, availability of capital and any major litigation regarding ME 2 C Environmental. In addition, this release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management's best analysis only as of the date of this release. ME 2 C Environmental does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance related to forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in ME 2 C Environmental’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ME 2 C Environmental Contact:

Stacey Hyatt

Corporate Communications

ME 2 C Environmental

Main: 614-505-6115 x-1001

Direct: 404-226-4217

shyatt@me2cenvironmental.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Greg Falesnik or Brooks Hamilton

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-546-6326

MEEC@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us