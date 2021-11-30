New York, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL JOINT PAIN INJECTIONS MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06187333/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Joint pain injections are medicinal fluids introduced into the patient’s body in order to facilitate faster relief from severe pain.They are utilized to reduce inflammation in the joints.



Several types of injections available in the market include corticosteroids injections, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections, hyaluronic acid (HA) injections, as well as placental tissue matrix (PTM) injections.

Musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) entail medical conditions impacting muscles, bones, and joints of the shoulders, neck, wrists, hips, legs, back, knees, and feet.These diseases include tendinitis, osteoarthritis, carpal tunnel syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis (RA), bone fractures, and fibromyalgia.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO) factsheet updated in 2021, around 1.71 billion people have musculoskeletal conditions globally. Moreover, among musculoskeletal disorders, low back pain represents the highest burden, prevalent in approximately 568 million people. The high incidence of musculoskeletal disorders in different countries increases the number of treatment procedures conducted for the same, thus fueling the global joint pain injections market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global joint pain injections market growth evaluation comprises the assessment of Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of World.North America held the highest revenue share in 2021.



The region’s market growth is primarily facilitated by the augmenting demand for advanced therapeutic platforms to enhance treatment outcomes and the rising number of new product launches and approvals.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The competition among tier 1 companies as well as tier 2 and tier 3 companies in the global joint pain injections market is increasing.Moreover, the threat of rivalry is high among market players within their respective segments.



Vendors also differentiate their products on the basis of quality, cost, and application.

Some of the top firms operating in the market are Allergan PLC, Sanofi, Pfizer Inc, etc.



