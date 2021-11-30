Global Bile Duct Cancer Market to Surpass US$ 429.6 Million by 2028, expected to grow at a CAGR 12.8% over 2021-2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global bile duct cancer market is estimated to be valued at US$ 185.4 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.8% over the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Bile Duct Cancer Market:

Key players operating in the market are focusing on the research and development in immunotherapy for the treatment of Cholangiocarcinoma, which is expected to offer a lucrative opportunity for the market players to launch their novel products in the market.

For instance, in September 2019, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, a pharmaceutical company, initiated the investigational clinical trial study on Pembrolizumab (immunotherapy) in combination with Gemcitabine/Cisplatin for the treatment bile duct cancer. The study is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials and is expected to be completed by August 2023.

Moreover, key players are focusing on inorganic strategies such as collaborations to conduct research and development in combination therapies for treatment of Cholangiocarcinoma. For instance, in January 2020, Sirnaomics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, and Innovent Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, announced the collaboration for research and development using Sirnaomics’ RNAi (RNA interference) drug candidate, STP705 (cotsiranib) and Innovent’s antibody drug Tyvyt (sintilimab injection), as a combination treatment in advanced cancers, such as Hepatocellular Carcinomas (HCC) and Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA).

Request Sample copy of this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4790

Key Market Takeaways:

The global bile duct cancer market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.8% over the forecast period, owing to increasing research and development activities by pharmaceutical companies. For instance, in January 2020, Sirnaomics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, and Innovent Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, announced the collaboration for research and development using Sirnaomics’ RNAi drug candidate STP705 (cotsiranib) and Innovent’s antibody drug Tyvyt (sintilimab injection), as a combination treatment in advanced cancers such as Hepatocellular Carcinomas (HCC) and Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) Thus, rising number of lead candidates in late phase clinical trial having the potential to gain regulatory approval in providing a robust opportunity for pharmaceutical manufacturers to launch novel drugs for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma.

Moreover, the increasing product approvals is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. In December 2020, QED Therapeutics announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted its new drug application for infigratinib to treat patients with FGFR-altered bile duct cancer.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global bile duct cancer market include Incyte Corporation, Eisai Co., Ltd., QED Therapeutics, Inc., Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., RenovoRx, Ability Pharmaceuticals, Imbrium Therapeutics L.P. and Delcath Systems, Inc.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4790

Market Segmentation:

Global Bile Duct Cancer market, By Treatment Type: Chemotherapy Gemcitabine Cisplatin Oxaliplatin Oxaliplatin 5 fluorouracil (5-FU) Targeted Therapy Pemigatinib Infigratinib (Phase 3) Ivosidenib (Phase 3) Immunotherapy Pembrolizumab (Phase 3) Others

Global Bile Duct Cancer market , By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Bile Duct Cancer market, By Region: North America



By Country U.S. Canada



Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region South Africa Central Africa North Africa



Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Cholangiocarcinoma Market , By Treatment Type (Chemotherapy (Gemcitabine, Cisplatin, Oxaliplatin, Capecitabine, and 5 fluorouracil (5-FU)), Targeted Therapy (Pemigatinib, Infigratinib (Phase 3), Ivosidenib (Phase 3)), Immunotherapy, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Anal Cancer Market , by Drug Type (Fluorouracil, Cisplatin, Carboplatin, and Others (Others include Mitomycin, Oxaliplatin, Docetaxel, Leucovorin, etc.)), by Cancer Type (Carcinoma In-situ, Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Melanoma, Adenocarcinoma, and Basal Cell Carcinoma), by Treatment Type (Chemotherapy, Surgery, Radiation Therapy, and Immunotherapy), by Distribution Channel (Hospitals & Clinics, Research & Academic Institutes, Long-term Care Centers, and Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer Market , by Therapy Type (Hormonal Therapy, Immunotherapy, and Chemotherapy), by Drug Class (Antineoplastic, Non-steroidal Antiandrogen, Corticosteroids, Microtubule Inhibitor, and Others), by Route of Administration (Oral and Injectable), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028





About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide.