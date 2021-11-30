$9,390Mn by 2028 Public Safety and Government Agencies Mission Critical Communication Market Size Lead by Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Segment (7.4% CAGR) Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak and Global Analysis & Forecast by TheInsightPartners.com

New York, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our latest market study on Public Safety and Government Agencies Mission Critical Communication Market Size, Share, Revenue, Growth, Trends, Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services); Technology (Land Mobile Radio (LMR), Long-Term Evolution (LTE), and WiFi Mesh) with COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis available at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00026005



Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 5,684.3 million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 9,390.0 million by 2028 Growth Rate CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 162 No. Tables 58 No. of Charts & Figures 76 Historical Data Available Yes Segments Covered Component, Technology Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country Scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Public Safety and Government Agencies Mission Critical Communication (MCX) Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Ascom Holding AG (Ascom), Globalstar, Inmarsat Global Limited, Iridium Communications Inc., nbn co ltd., SES S.A., Telesat, Thuraya Telecommunications Company, AT&T Inc., and SPACEX are among the key players that are profiled during this market study. In addition to these players, several other essential market players were also studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the global public safety and government agencies mission critical communication (MCX) market and its ecosystem.

In 2021, the government of the Republic of Indonesia deployed 500 Iridium Push-to-Talk (PTT) devices, procured from Iridium Communications Inc., to boost communication operations across the country.



In 2021, the government of the Republic of Indonesia deployed 500 Iridium Push-to-Talk (PTT) devices, procured from Iridium Communications Inc., to boost communication operations across the country. The Indonesian government now has a reliable "grab-and-go" real-time satellite communications solution, appropriate for on-the-go communications across the country's numerous island landscapes.

Network operators focus on new design and management strategies for communications infrastructure to assure reliable network operations by responding to rapid evolution in networks and related service. The 5G communication network deployments will start their second phase soon. Companies require changes in network infrastructure to support new ultra-reliable services with up to 6 nines availability. Similarly, disaster resiliency in communication networks is gaining unprecedented interest from the media, government, and business. For instance, during the COVID-19 pandemic, countries needed a worldwide network traffic deluge to facilitate remote working. Increased network reconfigurability is enabled by software defined networking (SDN); integration/convergence of multiple technologies, such as optical, wireless satellite, and datacenter networks; enhanced forms of data/service replication, supported by edge computing, among other technologies; network slicing, used to carve highly-reliable logical partitions of network, computing, and storage resources; network slicing, used to carve highly-reliable logical partitions of network, computing, and storage resources.

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the mission-critical communication industry, as it has caused substantial financial losses to end-user industries, compelling them to postpone their MCX implementation plans. The outbreak also impacted operations at key MCX hardware manufacturing sites due to a brief halt in operations. As a result, several significant component suppliers and technology providers are cutting costs of operations. As the demand for electronics remained constant, it helped the market to resume growth.

Rising Demand from Various Government Agencies Boosts Public Safety and Government Agencies Mission Critical Communication (MCX) Market Growth:



Rising Demand from Various Government Agencies Boosts Public Safety and Government Agencies Mission Critical Communication (MCX) Market Growth:

Citizens expect 24/7 service and communication from government agencies. They desire easy access to correct, up-to-date information and a smooth connection with the appropriate government officials. They also want services to be delivered swiftly, effectively, and transparently, with a quick, effective, and open problem resolution. Many government agencies still rely on outdated communications infrastructures, such as leased PBX systems or Centrex-type systems. These outdated systems do not match today's high standards. The systems are rigid, difficult to manage, and expensive to maintain, leading to slower response times and decreased production. Providing accurate information about government priorities, programs, and actions to citizens helps establish government legitimacy. Governments are developing and maintaining excellent communication systems to be respectable players in public spheres. These factors enable them to assess residents' needs and preferences and promote a deliberative public arena for multi-stakeholder involvement, informed policy debate, and emergency development efficacy. All of these issues propel the demand for critical communication systems among government organizations.

Public Safety and Government Agencies Mission Critical Communication (MCX) market: Component Overview

Based on component, the public safety and government agencies mission critical communication (MCX) is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment led the public safety and government agencies mission critical communication (MCX) market in 2020. Mission-critical communication is one of the prominent systems offering public safety agencies a dedicated communication platform. The hardware components of mission critical communication include command and control centers, router and gateways, and distribution management systems. The deployment of hardware components differs according to the nature of public safety agency. The growing number of crimes being reported across the world propels the demand for mission critical communications by public safety agencies worldwide, which drives the market growth for the hardware segment.

Public Safety and Government Agencies Mission Critical Communication (MCX) market: Component Overview













