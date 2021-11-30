Berkley Announces Intention to Obtain Partial Revocation Order and Complete Private Placement Financing

THIS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkley Renewables Inc. (CSE:BKS) (the “Company”), announces that it has applied to the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") to partially revoke the failure-to-file cease trade order issued against the Company on May 6, 2019 (the “FFCTO”).



If the BCSC partially revokes the FFCTO, the Company intends to complete an exempt non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 6,000,000 (the “Units”) at a purchase price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $300,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, and each warrant will be exercisable for one common share for a period of five years at an exercise price of $0.05/share in years 1 – 3 and $0.10/share in years 4 – 5.

About Berkley Renewables

Berkley Renewables Inc. is a growth-oriented diversified issuer also pursuing renewable energy opportunities, primarily in the solar energy sector. For more information, please contact Matt Wayrynen: 604.682.3701 or info@berkleyrenewables.com. Other information available at www.berkleyrenewables.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

_ ”Matt Wayrynen” __

Matt Wayrynen

President and Chief Executive Officer

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This release may contain statements that are considered as forward-looking statements and are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Such information contained herein represents management’s best judgment as of the date hereof based on information currently available. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.