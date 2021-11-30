Franklin Mining to Develop Lithium Mine in Argentina

Carson City, NV, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Mining Inc. (OTC Pink: FMNJ) will continue to expand mining operations as CEO William Petty signs another LOI, this time for Lithium.

Lithium Gold I-II-III is the name of the Lithium mine located in northern Argentina that will be partnering with Franklin Mining. Based on preliminary studies, Mr. Petty believes this mine to be of great value to the company.

“We are excited about entering into this contract because it will give Franklin another piece of rare earth for our future and development,” said Mr. Petty.

Vice President of Development and Operations Fernando Freudenthal, along with Mr. Sergio Rubenbortz will travel to the mine in January to conduct their due diligence and begin planning the operation going forward.

The global demand for lithium, the lightweight metal used to make high-powered batteries for cell phones, laptops, and hybrid cars, is expected to triple in the next 15 years.

Franklin Mining desarrollará mina de litio en Argentina

Franklin Mining entwickelt Lithiummine in Argentinien

