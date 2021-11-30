ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Monday 29 November 2021:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1101.6p

- including income, 1107.6p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1088.4p

- including income, 1094.4p

