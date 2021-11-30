Omni Appoints Carlos Art Nevarez as Chief AI Officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The appointment of Carlos Art Nevarez by Omni as Chief AI Officer will help guide the company's leading strategy and execution on the AI systems used in the app's content discovery engine.

What is Omni?

Omni is a blockchain-based social media platform that incentivizes all user and business interactions through Omni token rewards. Omni bills itself as a mega-app, offering users the ability to share video posts, live streams, stories, create channels, chat with other users, make video or audio calls, and even create in-app stores to sell or buy products. Users get true ownership over their content thanks to NFT technology allowing them to earn Omni tokens based on their content performance. Omni aims to become the first Engage-to-Earn social media app in the industry.

Manny Hernandez, CEO of Omni stated:

"Discovery is such an important part of making social networks sticky for users. Our Omni Feed AI Technology has to be able to learn from our users and deliver them the content they want, while also shining a light on the content they might need. Carlos is the perfect addition to our team, bringing a wealth of experience in AI-based content and search matching."

Carlos Art Nevarez Joins the Team

Carlos Art Nevarez has over 30 years of experience as a software architect with mobile, social, cloud computing, SaaS, enterprise security, machine learning, big data analytics, and systems architecture.

Previously, Carlos served as the CTO of BPU Holdings where their research team developed and patented the first Artificial Emotional Intelligence (AEI), as well as Chief Architect of Java Tech Group at Novell where he worked closely with then CEO, Eric Schmidt. In 2019, he was appointed Chair to drive technology innovation at the Center for Cloud and Autonomic Computing at the US National Science Foundation.

Carlos Art Nevarez, Chief AI Officer at Omni stated that:

"The Creator Economy has proven to be the strongest business model on the Internet. But we've seen it play out many times where the relationship between creator and platform is skewed in the favor of the platform.

That's why I believe in Omni. They're truly ushering in a new era of social media around creator ownership. An era where a creator's growth and earnings can exist on the same platform. And ultimately the goals of creators and platforms are perfectly aligned."

Omni is set to launch its app in 2022 and has garnered both investment and advisory from partners including Polygon, Chainlink, Morningstar Ventures, Star Atlas, Ausum Ventures, and many more. On their website, they have already opened a waitlist for the app where users can register to be the first to know when this new revolution in social media will begin.

Omni Socials

