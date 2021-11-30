The global vegan supplements market is predicted to record a CAGR of 8.12% during the forecast period, 2021-2028

New York, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL VEGAN SUPPLEMENTS MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06135103/?utm_source=GNW

Vegan supplements are dietary supplements derived from plant-based ingredients like flaxseeds, soy, and pea.These supplement the nutritional requirements and come in powder, tablets & capsules, and liquid forms.



Lactose intolerance is the inability to digest lactose, the main sugar in milk.It is caused due to shortage of enzyme lactase, which is made by the cells that line the small gut.



It breaks down the sugar in the milk into simpler forms to facilitate it into the bloodstream.

According to stats, around 50 million American adults have lactose intolerance.The primary lactose intolerance pattern is said to have genetic components.



Also, specific populations project high levels of intolerance.Vegan supplements are alternatives to protein supplements made of dairy whey.



As a result, there are ample market growth opportunities since the vegan diet is free of dairy products. However, fake products and stringent regulations hinder the market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global vegan supplements market growth analysis includes the assessment of Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of World. North America harbored the largest revenue share in the global market with the growing inclination of consumers towards healthy lifestyles.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The market is highly competitive, with a large presence of manufacturers.Product innovation is evaluated to be a crucial factor in contributing to the market players’ success.



Amway, Glanbia Plc, DuPont Inc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Country Life, etc., are among the eminent firms in the market.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. AMWAY

2. ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY

3. COUNTRY LIFE

4. DUPONT INC

5. GLANBIA PLC

6. GNC HOLDINGS

7. HERBALIFE LTD

8. KERRY GROUP

9. NESTLE

10. NUGO NUTRITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06135103/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________