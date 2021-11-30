Global Conductive Inks Market Report 2021 with Company Profiles of 129 Companies

Dublin, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Conductive Inks to 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for conductive inks is estimated at >$3 billion in annual revenues and will continue to grow as applications proliferate in sensors, wearables, smart packaging, flexible electronics, OLEDs, thin film transistors, photovoltaics, smart textiles, automotive and more.

Conductive inks are mainly used in the printed electronics industry to produce printed circuits, organic light-emitting diodes, electrochemical sensors, energy storage devices, solar cells, radio-frequency identification tags, and battery test stripes.

Not only will demand across all current markets grow, but the development of new materials and processes is leading to the creation of new market opportunities for conductive ink producers and suppliers in flexible, customized and 3D printed electronics.

A large variety of conductive inks have been developed such as metal nanoparticle inks, metal precursor inks, carbon nanotube inks, graphene inks, conductive polymer inks etc. Copper and silver inks will continue to dominate the market for the next few years but growth in flexible electronics necessitates the development of new materials.

Report contents include:

Conductive inks market forecasts to 2031.

In-depth assessment of conductive ink types including properties, advantages, disadvantages, prospects, applications and revenues

Opportunity assessment by application and market including photovoltaics, touch screens, flexible displays, automotive, 3D printing, sensors, printed circuit boards, electronic textiles and wearables, RFID, printed memory and transistors, printed heaters, conductive pens etc

129 company profiles

Opportunities explored in this report include:

Flexible and stretchable electronics

Printed electronics for smartphones (printed antennas, touch screens)

Printed circuit boards

3D printing

Smart packaging

Photovoltaics

Flexible lighting

Flexible displays

Wearables and IoT

Healthcare wearable monitoring

Smart textiles

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Drivers

1.2 The Evolution of Electronics

1.3 Global Market for Conductive Inks 2015-2031, by Type

2. Research Methodology

3. Conductive Inks

3.1 Composition

3.2 Metal-Based Conductive Inks

3.3 Carbon-Based Conductive Inks

3.4 Polymer Conductive Inks

3.5 Liquid Metals

3.6 Nanocellulose

3.7 Siloxane Inks

3.8 Bio-Based Conductive Inks

4. Printing Electronics

4.1 What are Printed Electronics?

4.2 Analog Printing Processes for Conductive Inks

4.3 Digital Printing Processes for Conductive Inks

4.4 Pros and Cons of Printing Techniques for the Fabrication of Flexible Electronics

4.5 Contact Printing Technology

4.6 Non-Contact Printing Technology

4.7 Drawn-On-Skin Electronics

4.8 Sintering Methods

5. Markets for Conductive Inks

5.1 Electronics

5.2 Medical and Healthcare Sensors & Wearables

5.3 Electronic Textiles (E-Textiles)

5.4 Automotive

5.5 Conductive Pens

5.6 Smart Packaging

5.7 Rfid Antennas

5.8 Photovoltaic (Pv) Solar Cells

6. Conductive Ink Company Profiles

7. References

