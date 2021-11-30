PRESS RELEASE

Emergex confirms its next generation T-Cell Priming COVID-19 vaccine candidate has the potential to be effective against all currently sequenced viral mutations

Emergex confirms that the viral peptides in its COVID-19 vaccine candidate are present in the following sequenced variants, including B.1.1.7(Alpha, UK), B.1.1.28 (Gamma, Brazil) B.1.351 (Beta, South Africa), B.1.429 (South Carolina) B.1.617.2 (Delta, India), B.1.1.529 (Omicron, multiple countries) – meaning that no impact on the efficacy of the vaccine is anticipated

Emergex’s COVID-19 vaccine uses highly conserved viral peptides in its vaccine candidate, reducing the chance of viral mutations that would impact vaccine efficacy

Emergex vaccine is designed to offer broad immunity against SARS-CoV-1 and all SARS-CoV-2 variants and provide long-lasting and broad, cross-reactive immunity that does not require seasonal booster vaccines

Abingdon, Oxon, UK, 30 November 2021 – Emergex Vaccines Holding Limited (‘Emergex’, or ‘the Company’), a company tackling major global infectious disease threats through the development of 100% synthetic T-Cell priming vaccines today confirms that its vaccine candidate for SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19, has the potential to be effective against all currently known variants.

Emergex has initiated a Phase I trial of the vaccine candidate at the Center for Primary Care and Public Health at the University of Lausanne, Switzerland. The first patient is anticipated to receive their first dose at the start of January 2022.

Professor Thomas Rademacher, Founder at Emergex Vaccines, commented: “Our T-Cell priming vaccines have been designed to offer significant benefits over current COVID-19 vaccines including broader protection against new variants and longer lasting immunity. The emergence of the latest variant highlights the potential importance of such an approach in managing a dynamically changing pandemic situation. We look forward to continuing to gather data to support the development of this important next generation vaccine.”

Emergex’s vaccines aim to prime naive CD8+ T-Cells to generate virus specific CTLs (CD8+ T-cells/Cytotoxic T Lymphocytes) to kill viral infected cells, preventing viral replication and disease and reducing symptoms and the transmissibility between infected and non-infected individuals. As a result, Emergex’s T-Cell priming vaccines have the potential to be more effective in targeting rapidly mutating viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 and eliminate the need for seasonal booster vaccines in comparison to current vaccine technologies, which primarily rely on an antibody immune response. In addition, Emergex’s vaccine is raised against antigens that are highly conserved so may provide cross reactive immunity to SARS-CoV-1 infection and all SARS-CoV-2 variants and strains of the virus, offering broad immune protection from two pandemic viruses in one vaccine.

Emergex vaccines have been designed to be administered via the skin using microneedles and to be stable at ambient room temperature for beyond three months, facilitating rapid and efficient distribution across the world and making administration of the vaccine more patient friendly.





- Ends -

For further information, please contact:

Emergex Consilium Strategic Communications Storme Moore-Thornicroft, Executive Director



Phone: +44 (0) 1235 527589



Email: smt@emergexvaccines.com







Robin Cohen, Chief Commercial Officer



Phone: +44 (0) 1235 527589



Email: rc@emergexvaccines.com Chris Gardner / Ashley Tapp / Aaron Kelly



Phone: +44 (0)20 3709 5700



Email: Emergex@consilium-comms.com





About Emergex

Emergex, a biotechnology company headquartered in Abingdon, UK, with an operating subsidiary in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, USA, is pioneering the development of synthetic vaccines which prime the T-Cell immune response to address some of the world’s most immediate health threats such as COVID-19, Dengue Fever, Zika, Ebola, pandemic flu and serious intra-cellular bacterial infections.

These set-point vaccines modify the initial immune status of recipients in a way that ‘primes’ their immune systems to recognise subsequent infectious agents much like a natural infection would do, preventing an acute or severe manifestation of the disease.

Emergex uses a synthetic nano gold carrier system to deliver a specific set of peptides to the body’s immune system, generating a robust T-Cell response that has the potential to provide a rapid and broad immune response that may last for decades.

The Company has a growing pipeline of vaccine candidates. The most advanced development programmes are a vaccine for Dengue Fever. The vaccine technology offers the potential for cross-reactive immune responses for other Flaviviruses such as the Zika and Yellow Fever viruses. Emergex has programmes in development for a universal Influenza vaccine, a universal Filovirus vaccine (including viruses such as Ebola and Marburg) and discovery programmes for a Yellow Fever Booster vaccine, a therapeutic Hepatitis B vaccine and a Chikungunya vaccine.

Emergex has partnered with the Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology (IMCB) of Singapore to develop a vaccine for the emerging threat of Hand, Foot and Mouth (HFM) disease. The Company also has a collaboration in place with Brazil-based Bio-Manguinhos/Fiocruz for the development of several vaccine candidates, including a potential vaccine for COVID-19.

Find out more online at www.emergexvaccines.com.