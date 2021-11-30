Narcotics Scanner Market Size to Grow USD 9.92 Billion by 2028 | Global Narcotics Scanner Industry Share, Future Development, and Revenue Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global narcotics scanner market size is projected to grow from USD 6.32 billion in 2021 to USD 9.92 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.64% in the 2021-2028 period. The global narcotics scanner market size is projected to exhibit excellent growth prospects on account of the increasing menace of drug trafficking worldwide, observes Fortune Business Insights™. Narcotics scanners have proven to be instrumental in curbing the rampant illegal transport of drugs and other health-deteriorating ingredients and materials. These devices are playing a vital role in ensuring public health worldwide. The global market was USD 6.20 billion in 2020.





Introduction of Advanced Screeners to Boost the Narcotics Scanner Market Growth

Leading developers of narcotics scanners are focusing on launching advanced and sophisticated screening devices to support drug control operations of law enforcement agencies. These companies are also making targeted investments towards expanding their global Narcotics scanners industry footprint by introducing next-gen scanners in emerging economies.





List of prominent narcotics scanner market companies operating in the globally:

Metrohm India Private Limited (India)

Smiths Detection Group Ltd (The U.K.)

LaserShield Systems Inc. (The U.S.)

Aventura Technologies Inc. (The U.S.)

Bruker Corporation (The U.S.)

Chemring Group PLC (The U.K.)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (The U.S.)

Safran SA (France)

FLIR Systems Inc. (The U.S.)

OSI Systems Inc. (The U.S.)

Others





Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/narcotics-scanner-market-104053





Segmentation

By product type, the market’s segments include handheld scanners, tabletop scanners, and walkthrough scanners. Based on technology, this market is divided into ion mobility spectrum technology, contraband detection equipment, and video scope inspection system. On the basis of the end-use industry, the market has been grouped into airports, law enforcement, defense & military, public transportation, and others. In terms of geography, the market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.





What Does the Report Offer?

The narcotics scanner industry report contains a rigorous study of all factors and trends driving and shaping the size, share, and revenue of the market. Further, the report supplies a microscopic examination of the hindrances obstructing the growth of the market, as well as provides a careful analysis of the market segments. Additionally, a detailed assessment of the competitive landscape and regional prospects of the market are also incorporated into the report.





Illicit Production & Distribution of Drugs amid COVID-19 to Bolster Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has had catastrophic economic consequences, pushing millions of people, who were on the brink of poverty and deprivation prior to the pandemic, over the edge. UNODC’s World Drug Report 2020 states that economic hardship triggered by the coronavirus may lead to a large number of people resorting to illegal drug-related activities to secure their livelihoods. Furthermore, the same report also highlighted that drug markets have grown and expanded in the Asia Pacific, particularly Southeast Asia, remaining relatively unaffected by the pandemic. The coronavirus has, therefore, heightened the need for narcotics scanner industry as smugglers are finding new routes to traffic contraband substances across borders.





Browse Detailed Report with Table of Content:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/narcotics-scanner-market-104053





Regional Insights

Stringent Border Controls in the US to Aid the North America Market

North America is expected to dominate the narcotics scanner market share during the forecast period due to the growing stringency of border checks in the US. Law enforcement agencies across the US have been utilizing the capabilities of new-age screening technologies to prevent the illegal peddling of drugs, especially from Mexico, in the country. The thriving underworld drug industry in the Asia Pacific has forced authorities in this region to rapidly deploy drug-detecting devices, such as narcotics scanner, and curb trafficking activities. In Europe, the high rate of drug smuggling from Central Asia and North Africa will escalate the demand for drug analysing tools and technologies in the coming years.





Major Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends in Global Market Latest Technological Advancements Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porter Five Forces Analysis Key developments: Acquisition, Collaboration, Strategic Partnership, and Joint Venture

Narcotics Scanner Industry Segmentation

By Product Handheld/Portable Scanner Fixed Scanner Walkthrough Scanner

By Technology Contraband Detection Equipment Process Spectroscopy Ion Mobility Spectrum Technology Video Scope Inspection System

By End-User Airport Sea Port Railway Terminal Law Enforcement Defense & Military Others

By Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the world



TOC Continued…!





Inquire Before Buying This Report-

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/narcotics-scanner-market-104053





Read Related News:

Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Size to Reach USD 777.0 Billion by 2027; Technological Advancements to Boost Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Airport Security Market to Hit USD 11.45 Billion by 2027 | Emphasis on Detecting Threats at an Early Stage Will lead to Wider Product Adoption, Fortune Business Insights™





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.





Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™