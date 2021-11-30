Data on naptumomab estafenatox enhancing CAR-T cells potency presented by Active Biotech’s partner NeoTX at SITC 2021

Swedish English

Lund, Sweden — November 30, 2021 – Active Biotech and its partner NeoTX announced that the preclinical data on naptumomab enhancing the potency of CAR-T cells was presented on Nov 12th at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington D.C.



Clinical CAR-T therapy currently has limited efficacy against solid tumors due to low trafficking to the tumor, limited cell expansion in patients, tumor antigen heterogeneity, and an immunosuppressive microenvironment. The presented data shows that naptumomab generates more potent CAR-T cells and acts synergistically against tumor cell lines in vitro.

The ability of naptumomab to activate T cells outside of the immunosuppressive microenvironment, promote T cell infiltration into the tumor and induce long-term memory responses strongly suggests that the combination of CAR-T cells with naptumomab may overcome the limited effect of CAR-T therapy against solid tumors. To access the presented poster, please click here.

See also www.neotx.com for NeoTX’s communication related to this information.

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15.00 p.m. CET on November 30, 2021.

About Active Biotech

Active Biotech AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company that deploys its extensive knowledge base and portfolio of compounds to develop first-in-class immunomodulatory treatments for specialist oncology and immunology indications with a high unmet medical need and significant commercial potential. Following a portfolio refocus, the business model of Active Biotech aims to advance projects to the clinical development phase and then further develop the programs internally or pursue in partnership. Active Biotech currently holds three projects in its portfolio: Naptumomab, a targeted anti-cancer immunotherapy, partnered to NeoTX Therapeutics, is in a phase Ib/II clinical program in patients with advanced solid tumors. The small molecule immunomodulators, tasquinimod and laquinimod, both having a mode of actions that includes modulation of myeloid immune cell function, are targeted towards hematological malignancies and inflammatory eye disorders, respectively. Tasquinimod, is in clinical phase Ib/IIa for treatment of multiple myeloma. Laquinimod is advancing to a clinical phase I study with a topical ophthalmic formulation, to be followed by phase II for treatment of non-infectious uveitis. Please visit www.activebiotech.com for more information.

About NeoTX

NeoTX is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company which is developing targeted anticancer immunotherapies utilizing its proprietary Tumor Targeted Superantigen (TTS) platform. TTS binds a genetically engineered bacterial determinant to the tumor surface while simultaneously activating and expanding tumor specific immune cells that are then redirected from the periphery to the tumor to mount an effective response. The company’s lead TTS molecule, naptumomab estafenatox is currently in clinical development for advanced solid tumors.

Naptumomab was licensed from Active Biotech to NeoTX Therapeutics Ltd in 2016. NeoTX is responsible for the global development and commercialization of naptumomab for the treatment of cancer under the license agreement.

