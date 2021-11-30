CleanSpark Unveils New Brand Identity to Unify its Business Segments

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanSpark Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) (the "Company" or "CleanSpark"), a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company, today unveiled a new logo, including a new wordmark and icon, and a new website. The new brand identity reflects the Company’s strategic focus on sustainable bitcoin mining using the Company’s background in energy technology.

As CleanSpark continues to expand capacity across its portfolio of mining facilities, the unique advantages of having a background in energy technology and management is becoming increasingly valuable: CleanSpark is developing some of the most efficient mining operations in the industry.

CleanSpark’s new brand identity reflects the competitive advantage of the Company while also emphasizing the Company’s brand as approachable, adaptable and trustworthy for shareholders and customers.

The new icon of a star-within-a-star distills the CleanSpark star into an easily recognizable symbol that reflects who the Company is at its core: a business with global reach that unites its two business segments—sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology.

“Mining Bitcoin has become an increasingly important business segment for CleanSpark. We leverage our deep energy background to make our operation sustainable, which is important given how energy-intensive this industry is—so we wanted our updated brand to reflect that,” said Matthew Schultz, CleanSpark’s executive chairman. “I'm very proud of our in-house design team, who did a spectacular job of understanding and then depicting what we stand for.”

Danielle Nazareno, director of design, brought over a decade of experience designing for new and emerging brands to create the new logo.

“Refreshing our brand aligns our public image with the work we do, how we see ourselves, and how we want others to see us,” said Danielle.

CleanSpark’s new website is now live at www.cleanspark.com while its new brand commercial can be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=DzDI8njXATA.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is solving modern energy challenges. For more information about the Company, please visit the Company's website at https://www.cleanspark.com/investor-relations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's plans and expectations for expansion of its energy initiatives, operating results, business strategy, deployment of miners, digital currency mining activities, the growth of its facilities and other statements regarding the expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions and strategies of the Company. The Company has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as "expect," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "should," "estimate," "intend," "may," "will," "plan," "goal" and similar terms and phrases, but such words, terms and phrases are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation: the successful deployment of energy solutions for residential and commercial applications; the fitness of the Company's energy hardware, software and other solutions for this particular application or market; the success of its digital currency mining activities; the expectations of future revenue growth may not be realized; ongoing demand for the Company's software products and related services; the impact of global pandemics (including COVID-19) on logistics and shipping and the demand for our products and services; and other risks described in the Company's prior press releases and in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release (including any forward-looking statements contained herein) to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Schultz

ir@cleanspark.com

Media Contacts:

Isaac Holyoak

pr@cleanspark.com

BlocksBridge Consulting

Nishant Sharma

cleanspark@blocksbridge.com

Attachment