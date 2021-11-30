OnePoint Patient Care Expands Its Local Hospice Pharmacy Model Throughout Texas

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnePoint Patient Care (OnePoint) is continuing to expand its high-touch local hospice pharmacy services throughout Texas. With the opening of its newest hospice-dedicated pharmacy in Austin, OnePoint now has eight pharmacies serving more than 1,000 patients across the state.

With the ability to serve multiple markets with same-day and STAT dispensing and delivery, OnePoint offers a unique opportunity to better meet the needs of hospice patients. OnePoint is also able to control multiple aspects of the pharmacy experience, due to its integrated Pharmacy Benefits Manager (PBM) and local hospice pharmacy model.

OnePoint's partnership with PharMerica has accelerated the robust expansion of its pharmacy model in new markets of all sizes. In Texas, OnePoint local pharmacy services are now available in Austin, El Paso, Dallas Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, Tyler and Weslaco.

"We are excited that demand continues to grow for our customer-centric approach, unmatched local capabilities, cost-effective pricing and flexible service levels," said Michael Porpora, President-Western Division, OnePoint. "We share and support our hospice partners' commitment to providing efficient, compassionate care for patients in communities across Texas."

OnePoint's experienced pharmacists specialize in hospice care, providing knowledgeable clinical guidance and therapeutic recommendations 24/7, and offering capabilities from specialty infusion to custom compounding. Patient medication fulfillment and e-prescribing are easier than ever for busy clinicians thanks to the OneConnectPoint™ medication management app. The app also provides on-demand access to valuable clinical tools and PBM reporting.

OnePoint also helps hospices contain costs, improve patient care, and stay compliant through services such as customized formulary development, CoP-compliant medication reviews and MyMetRx, where clinical pharmacists work with hospice partners to define target metrics and solutions based on near-real-time data.

"Partnering with OnePoint means Vantage Hospice can always count on highly responsive, outstanding service tailored to our specific needs," said Nicole Knight, FNP-C, Administrator. "OnePoint's comprehensive local pharmacy model allows us to focus on our growth and on enhancing our ability to provide the best possible care to each and every patient."

About OnePoint Patient Care

OnePoint Patient Care is a leading provider of community-based hospice pharmacy and pharmacy benefits management (PBM) services offering hospices nationwide flexible and adaptable solutions for their hospice pharmacy needs. OnePoint fills prescriptions, creates custom compounds and formularies, provides home deliveries and manages pharmacy benefits for more than 32,000 patients per day. Through its Concierge PBM, Next Day Valet mail order and Direct Express local services, OnePoint serves more than 450 hospice programs and is available in 50 states.

OnePoint was one of the first pharmacies to begin serving the hospice industry when the Medicare hospice benefit began in the 1980s. Today, OnePoint has grown to be one of the leading national hospice pharmacies with 21 regional pharmacy locations strategically located throughout the United States. For additional information on what one can do, visit www.oppc.com or call (866) 771-OPPC.

About PharMerica

PharMerica is a leading provider of institutional, community- and home-based pharmacy services. The company serves the long-term care, senior living, hospital, home infusion, hospice, behavioral, specialty, and oncology pharmacy markets. PharMerica operates over 160 long-term care, home infusion, and specialty pharmacies in 50 states. PharMerica is a customer- and patient-focused organization serving institutional healthcare providers, such as skilled nursing facilities, senior living communities, hospitals, individuals with behavioral needs, seniors receiving in-home care, and patients with cancer. The company provides highly reliable, accurate medication delivery and support services to approximately 350,000 individuals a day with excellent service reliability, cost containment solutions, and clinical, regulatory, and educational support for its clients and their residents and patients.

For more information, visit www.pharmerica.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Charlie Otterbeck

Marketing Director, OnePoint Patient Care

(847) 583-5652

cotterbeck@oppc.com

