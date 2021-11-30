Amid Rapid U.S. Growth, Provoke Solutions Appoints Jenna Chamra as CMO and SVP Global Consulting

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provoke Solutions , a global technology services firm, today announced that Jenna Chamra has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President of Global Consulting. Jenna will lead a directive from recently appointed CEO Andy Lin to shape Provoke’s go-to-market efforts as the company prepares for fast-paced growth and scales in the U.S. market.



"This is an exciting time to join Provoke, which is expanding its reach and raising its global visibility," said Chamra. "I look forward to working with Andy Lin and other senior leadership to open new channels for growth. My focus will be on making sure Provoke is known worldwide for its expertise in helping our clients elevate and accelerate their journey to the cloud with intelligent solutions."

A native and current resident of Iowa, Chamra worked for four years at software development firm Nexient, most recently as SVP of Product Experience. During her tenure, Jenna led the company’s Experience Studios, helping to envision, design and develop digital product strategies and applications for major retailers, logistics and utility companies. Prior, Chamra led several consumer-facing redesigns for enterprise clients at Critical Mass, a global digital agency. She also spent several years leading strategy for mobile startups.

"I have worked closely with Jenna before, so I knew that she would be an incredible asset if I could add her to our leadership team," said Lin. "She has a deep understanding of how to craft marketing strategies and experiences that resonate with both current and prospective customers. It’s rare to find a first-class marketer who has also been hands-on in product development and consulting."

Provoke Solutions is an award-winning global technology services firm specializing in end-to-end software development consulting services since 2001. Provoke advances digital transformation through innovative enterprise-grade solutions. Spanning enterprise applications, digital self-service and the modern workplace, the company is leading development in user experience, software adoption and technical innovation. Provoke is proud to be recognized as a Gold Status Microsoft Partner across numerous competencies. Provoke has New Zealand offices in Auckland and Wellington and U.S. offices in San Diego and Seattle. It is a Bridgewest Group portfolio company.

