LoanStar Named NACUSO's CUSO of the Year

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LoanStar Technologies has been named NACUSO's CUSO of the Year at the annual NACUSO Network in Las Vegas, NV. The award is given annually to the CUSO that best adds value to members, creates an innovative solution to a problem, reduces operational costs and increases income for their credit unions. Jack Antonini, President and CEO of NACUSO, said, "We had a very compelling group of nominees this year. LoanStar Technologies' innovative Buy Now Pay Later point of sale solution, developed in collaboration with their credit union partners, along with their growing impact on the space, made them the winner."

"We are very humbled and honored to receive such a prestigious award," said Andrew Turner, CEO at LoanStar, "NACUSO and their members see CUSOs of all kinds. Deciding that we were the most innovative and collaborative while generating new loans and relationships for our lenders, is quite an honor." LoanStar offers state-of-the-art technology to connect lenders to borrowers through their merchants in home improvement, elective medical, consumer durable, renewable energy, and non-auto vehicle businesses. The LoanStar application can be delivered as an embedded experience within the merchant's website, sales tool or quoting software, enabling the consumer to easily interact with the lender. LoanStar enables lenders with responsible rates to compete with more predatory credit cards and higher APR lenders through the toolkit.

About LoanStar Technologies

LoanStar Technologies is a Philadelphia-based FinTech company that enables banks, credit unions and other lenders to create point-of-sale consumer loans. Using their proprietary MerchantLinQ platform, LoanStar has created a streamlined, technology-driven system to quickly and easily create loans as a consumer-friendly alternative to high-interest white label credit cards. For more information, visit loanstartechnologies.com.

About NACUSO

The National Association of Credit Union Service Organizations (NACUSO) was formed in 1985 to help credit unions explore the use of CUSOs and the delivery of non-traditional products and services. Over the years, NACUSO's focus has evolved to helping credit unions form multi-owned CUSOs and participate in collaboration and the cooperative business model. For more information, visit nacuso.org.

