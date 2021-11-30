Constellant Recognized by Gartner as Having an Active Presence in the API Management Market

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full life cycle ecosystem management company Constellant has been acknowledged in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quandrant™ for Full Life Cycle API Management for its alternative offering and operations in the market.

The company coined Ecosystem Management-as-a-Service (EMaaS), a new category and approach to digital business ecosystem management. As part of EMaaS, Constellant offers a digital platform engine (dpEngine) that provides full life cycle ecosystem management to create, manage and scale API ecosystems and API marketplaces.

"A partnership with Constellant means that your team can focus on building a strategy that reaches and engages your target audience. The rest can be taken care of by Constellant, easily," said Félix Grévy, VP Product, Open API and Connectivity at Kyriba.

Kyriba launched its public developer ecosystem in October which gives participants the ability to connect their applications through an open API and access Kyriba's large global network. With Constellant supporting the API ecosystem, Kyriba has been able to focus its internal efforts more on providing increased value to their customers.

Demand for APIs, fueled by new business models, application development trends and the urgency of modernization is only going to continue to increase. "The importance of API marketplaces cannot be overstated: McKinsey recently reported that marketplaces have grown more in three months during COVID-19 than the previous 10 years combined," said Bhavesh Patel, President and CEO of Constellant.

As digital business accelerates, companies must have the right tools and expertise to extend the reach of their products through API and technology-driven initiatives quickly and cost-effectively. With Constellant's EMaaS, companies have the scalable, pay-as-you-go API management capabilities to accelerate time-to-market, revenue, and innovation.

About Constellant

Constellant, the global leader in Ecosystem Management-as-a-Service (EMaaS), empowers companies to accelerate revenue, enterprise value and innovation through the creation, management, and scaling of digital business ecosystems in a rapid and cost-effective way.

For more information about Constellant, visit www.constellant.com.

