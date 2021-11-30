NeoVolta CEO Brent Willson Interviewed by Investor Podcast “Freelancer Finance”

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoVolta Inc. (OTCQB: NEOV) – CEO Brent Willson was a recent guest on the investor podcast Freelancer Finance to talk about NeoVolta’s Smart Energy Storage Solutions. Willson shared his insights on the company’s growth and production capacity, today’s competitive landscape in energy storage and the many advantages of NeoVolta residential systems. The interview can be watched in its entirety at https://youtu.be/d-Od3_dQty8.



Speaking with hosts Vitaly Bokser and Carlos Almonte, Willson noted that revenue has more than doubled year over year and that NeoVolta has the ability to double production capacity every three months as needed. Willson added that the company continues to innovate with system upgrades approximately every three months. He also discussed future trends such as mandatory solar power and battery storage on new home builds.

Willson said energy demand is skyrocketing in U.S. households due to millions of Americans charging electric cars at home and working and learning remotely. While acknowledging the competition, Willson pointed to several advantages of NeoVolta storage systems that set it apart:

Advanced lithium iron phosphate chemistry, a safe and noncombustible alternative to lithium ion chemistry. Lithium iron phosphate batteries are also less susceptible to the supply chain issues that some manufacturers of lithium ion batteries are now facing.

The ability to expand the core NV14 storage product’s capacity from 14.4 kilowatt-hours to 24 kWh with the NV24 add-on battery, without having to add another inverter.

One of the largest inverters in its class, capable of charging or discharging 7.7 kilowatts of instantaneous power

The unique ability to connect to any residential solar system, AC or DC or both

Willson pointed out that NeoVolta’s installer network continues to expand nationwide. Installers can be certified in approximately a month, while some competitors are taking many months. Installers are also excited about the ease of setting up NeoVolta’s all-in-one systems.

Lastly, Willson commented that they are on track with their future growth goals and will continue to innovate with plans to launch new products and features.

“Freelancer Finance was a great platform for telling viewers about the exciting things that are happening at NeoVolta,” said Willson. “I enjoyed the opportunity to discuss the acute need for energy storage and how NeoVolta is meeting that challenge. Many thanks to Vitaly and Carlos for hosting me.”

About NeoVolta - NeoVolta designs, develops and manufactures utility-bill reducing residential energy storage systems capable of powering your home even when the grid goes down. With a focus on safer Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LiFe(PO4)) chemistry, the NV14 is equipped with a solar rechargeable 14.4 kWh battery system, a 7,680-Watt inverter and a web-based energy management system with 24/7 monitoring. By storing energy instead of sending it back to the grid, consumers can protect themselves against blackouts, avoid expensive peak demand electricity rates charged by utility companies when solar panels aren’t producing, and get one step closer to grid independence. Customers can expand the NV14’s capacity to an industry-leading 24.0 kWh with the optional NeoVolta NV24 add-on battery. NeoVolta has added generator compatibility and is working on other industry leading improvements that will be announced soon.

