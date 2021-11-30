Integrated Digital Strategies (IDS) Welcomes Industry Veteran Brent Nau as New Chief Operating Officer 

AMESBURY, Mass., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Digital Strategies (https://www.idigitalstrategies.com), a nationally recognized digital marketing firm specializing in campaigns for franchise and multi-location brands, is pleased to announce it has hired digital marketing industry veteran Brent Nau as Chief Operating Officer. Nau joined IDS in its downtown Orlando, FL, office on November 15, 2021.



Steve Galligan, CEO of IDS, is pleased that Nau has joined the IDS team, bringing his breadth and depth of experience growing and scaling digital marketing companies. “IDS nearly doubled sales this past year, and Brent will play a major role as we continue to rapidly expand into the franchise digital marketing space in 2022,” said Galligan.

Nau joins Integrated Digital Strategies from Thrive Internet Marketing Agency, where he held the role of Director of Operations for the past five years. In that role, he planned and reported on resource allocation across all client campaigns and department P&Ls. Nau brings 20+ years of digital marketing expertise, along with experience in vendor and technology evaluation for improving marketing processes, driving revenue generation, and ensuring smooth integration internally and with clients.

"I am excited to be joining the experienced leadership team at IDS and helping the agency move to the next level," said Nau. "IDS's customer-centric approach, highly skilled team members, and intimate knowledge of franchise marketing has the agency poised for even greater success in 2022 and beyond.”

At IDS, Nau will have a broad remit and be responsible for driving annual profits and continual growth through identifying and driving improvements in service, quality, and internal operations. He will also be responsible for implementing new strategic initiatives and maintaining strict oversight on profitability for the agency. This all comes as IDS is poised for exponential growth in 2022 as the world moves out of the doldrums of the global pandemic and the agency takes advantage of recent growth in the franchise industry .

Also on the table for the new Chief Operating Officer: continuing to build a strong and resilient customer-facing team, improving resource planning to exceed client expectations, and growing the company’s digital marketing offerings across SEO, PPC, Content Marketing, Social Media, Website Development, and all other related digital projects. Nau will also lead the firm's efforts to evaluate, prioritize, and implement new technologies to improve and optimize marketing processes, drive revenue generation, and ensure a consistent and improved customer experience.

IDS and its augmented leadership team look forward to meeting the needs of a growing roster of franchise development and franchisee clients as it continues to grow its reputation for excellence in all things digital marketing. Whether you’re looking to build a new website for your business from the ground up, optimize existing content, launch a PPC or email drip campaign, or simply evaluate your existing content, IDS can help. Reach out to IDS directly to find out what they can do for you.

About Integrated Digital Strategies

IDS provides online marketing solutions for franchise and multi-location businesses. In the rapidly evolving landscape of digital marketing, IDS listens to the needs of our clients to find the best mix of products and services to help them retain existing customers and acquire new business. While we work with B2B and B2C clients alike, we stand out as the franchise marketing agency to turn to.

Contact: Steve Galligan

steve@idigitalstrategies.com

978-828-0084

www.idigitalstrategies.com



