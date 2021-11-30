ABCorp Expands Library of Materials for Additive Manufacturing

BOSTON, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Banknote Corporation (ABCorp), one of the longest-standing manufacturing service providers in the U.S., announced the expansion of their Boston-based Center of Excellence capabilities. ABCorp adds Nylon 11 (PA11) to the catalog of cutting-edge materials at the Additive Manufacturing Center (AMC) in Boston MA.

The AMC is located in ABCorp's secure 125,000 s.f., state-of-the-art facility powered by multiple HP Jet Fusion 5210 industrial systems, Jet Fusion 580 full-color, and Desktop Metal production metal printers. Today, ABCorp offers materials including HP 3D High Reusability PA 11, HP 3D High Reusability PA 12, BASF Ultrasint® TPU01, HP 3D High Reusability PP enabled by BASF, full-color HP 3D High Reusability CB PA 12, and stainless steels of 174PH and 316L. In addition, ABCorp offers finishing with AMT's PostPro3D smoothing system.

"The past 2 centuries have taught us that listening to the needs of our customers is paramount. When we considered additional materials to complement our existing library of materials, PA11 was a natural fit. Being more ductile and forgiving than other materials, PA11 is ideal for orthotics, living hinges, and numerous other applications," says Neil Glazebrook, VP of 3D Solutions at ABCorp.

About ABCorp

ABCorp is a unique manufacturing services company. Our roots as a secure printer trace back through American Bank Note Company, over two centuries to 1795 when the newly established First Bank of the United States called upon us to create a counterfeit-resistant currency for a young nation.

We are experts in fraud prevention and are frequently called upon to design manufacturing processes where the tolerance for error is zero, with products & services for the Commercial, FinTech, Government & Not-for-Profit, Healthcare, and Transit sectors.

ABCorp's products & services facilitate millions of transactions around the globe each day. No company has more experience in the areas of authentication, payments, and secure access.

We design, manufacture, and personalize contactless credit & debit cards, 3D-print highly detailed functional prototypes & production parts, and deliver omnichannel content to elevate the customer experience.

For more information about ABCorp's new HP 3D Printing capabilities, please visit: www.ABCorp.com or email at 3D@ABCorp.com

