SAFR Facial Recognition Technology Selected for Kids-Way Access Control System at Japanese Construction Sites

Seattle, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAFR® from RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK), the premier facial recognition platform for live video, was selected as the facial recognition technology provider for a new biometric access control system in use at Japanese construction sites. Developed by Nextware corporation, Ltd., in conjunction with Kids-Way corporation, the new FACEma® access control and health management system enables construction site workers to automatically register their attendance and departure while also checking body temperatures for fever symptoms.

“The FACEma solution has already been deployed at many construction sites and is helping to reduce costs and streamline access control and health management in the construction industry by providing fast, accurate face recognition with SAFR technology coupled with Kids-Way body temperature measurement,” comments Mr. Noriaki Takamura, APAC area Vice President, Real Networks.

With a multi-national workforce of varying skin tones, it was critical to choose a reliable facial recognition platform that exhibited low skin tone bias. SAFR’s facial recognition technology is able to meet that requirement.

“We are pleased to announce that we have started selling the AI-based FACEma biometric access control and health management solution for attendance and departure at construction sites using SAFR facial recognition technology,” said Kakumori Ban, President, Kids-Way corporation.

Automated access control is being promoted at construction sites to reduce operational costs and human errors while protecting the health and safety of workers. Attendance and departure management in collaboration with health management is a key component of advancing the digital transformation of the Japanese construction industry. At the behest of the Japanese Ministry of Land, the FACEma access control system utilizes the existing CCUS (Construction Career Up System) central database which contains worker qualifications, insurance enrollments and onsite working history records. The system enables workers to seamlessly travel between multiple sites and utilize the same authentication system throughout.

“We are confident that the FACEma solution can effectively respond to the growing needs for non-contact biometric authentication and screening for fevers. We believe that improving the efficiency of attendance and departure / physical condition management work at construction sites will contribute to the further development of the construction industry,” said Mr. Taka Toyoda, President and CEO of Nextware Co., Ltd., developer of the FACEma solution.