Millennium Systems International Receives U.S. Patent No. 11,176,523 for Their Convobar® Technology

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millennium Systems International (MSI), the leader in beauty and wellness software solutions and creator of the award-winning Meevo 2 salon and spa business management platform, announced today that it received U.S. Patent No. 11,176,523 entitled "System and Method for Intelligent Conversation-Based Appointment Tool" for Convobar®, Meevo 2's intuitive virtual assistant.

The patent is directed to a system and method for receiving data inputs, analyzing and prioritizing the inputs based on determined parameters, and dynamically displaying relevant information to a user in the form of a scheduling tool. In short, the patent is directed to dynamic calendars that MSI has created to revolutionize the beauty and wellness industry.

Convobar enables users to speak or type commands into the responsive search bar to quickly scan their appointment book, schedule and edit appointments, open reports, view their register to check out clients, and more.

"The patent covers the technology embodied in our software systems, and the issuance of this patent further confirms Millennium Systems International as innovators in the beauty and wellness industry. It is these innovative breakthroughs that allow us to provide our clients with the technology and solutions they need to grow their businesses," says John Harms, Founder and CEO of Millennium Systems International, "and we will continue to innovate for the benefit of our clients to help them thrive."

For more information on Millennium Systems International and Meevo 2, please visit: https://www.millenniumsi.com/.

About Millennium Systems International

Millennium Systems International is the leading business management software provider for the beauty and wellness industry, built on over three decades of insight, innovation, and disruption. The award-winning Meevo 2 platform is a true cloud-based, all-in-one solution for growth that is HIPAA compliant and fully responsive, with more than 150,000 users logging in daily to help their businesses thrive. For more information, visit www.millenniumsi.com.

Press Contact

Millennium Systems International

pr@millenniumsi.com

Related Images











Image 1: Millennium Systems International logo





Company logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment