Healthcare Data Industry Welcomes New COO

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InfoWerks Data Services LLC, a leading provider of healthcare data services, today announced the promotion of Beth Manchester to Chief Operations Officer of the company. Having paved a highly successful and tenured career of over two decades, Beth's rise to the Executive Leadership Team will help shape the direction of InfoWerks and influence the vision of the healthcare data industry.

Beth has over 20 years of experience leading teams and complex projects for Transaction Data Systems (TDS), one of the most prominent healthcare data companies in the industry. Before joining the team at InfoWerks, she was responsible for driving adoption of one of the most popular pharmacy management platforms, Rx30, from roughly 800 pharmacies to over 8,500 by the time of her departure. Beth also served in other managerial and director-level roles during her tenure.

"If there's anybody who knows pharmacy data, it's Beth," said Jeff Deitch, Chief Executive Officer of InfoWerks. "She's been involved with large-scale data conversions, coordinated new system installations across the country, and overseen acquisitions. Her technical prowess and intuition are unparalleled; we are extremely lucky to have her on our team."

"Thanks to Beth, TDS has become one of our best partners," said Paul Placek, Chief Relationship Officer of InfoWerks. "We've done thousands of projects together over the years and look forward to thousands more. She has earned this position in every respect."

Moving forward, Beth will be focused on maximizing operational efficiencies and customer satisfaction, as well as striving for alignment among all internal and external teams. Her appointment marks the beginning of the next chapter for InfoWerks, with a focus on expanding into new verticals within the healthcare data space.

About InfoWerks Data Services, LLC: InfoWerks is a leader in data conversions, data archiving, and data analytics for pharmacies, healthcare, and other industries. Since 1997, the company has been enabling healthcare companies to transport and access their data without constraints.

