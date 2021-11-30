Arbella Insurance Group Accelerates Digital Transformation with SaaS Solutions from Duck Creek Technologies

Boston, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT) announced today that Arbella Insurance Group, a North American underwriter of personal and commercial lines insurance products and longtime Duck Creek AgencyPortal customer, has selected Duck Creek Rating, Policy, Billing, Claims, Insights, Producer, and Distribution Management to streamline its personal lines operations. Longtime Duck Creek Systems Integrator Partner Cognizant, with its strong insurance cloud platform capabilities and partner-ecosystem-led approach, will implement the new digital solutions via Duck Creek OnDemand – the provider’s SaaS solution for the P&C insurance industry. Arbella cited the strength of the Duck Creek team and the quality and flexibility of its applications as keys to this strategic initiative.

“Our focus is consolidating technology solutions on an evergreen platform to increase speed to market, product flexibility, and ease of connecting with the insurtech ecosystem,” said Paul Brady, SVP and CIO of Arbella. “We believe Duck Creek will be the true partner we need, and Cognizant’s experience implementing large insurance solutions will help speed our digital modernization. We look forward to OnDemand taking time-consuming IT functions off our hands as we modernize our business applications to focus on corporate goals. In addition, our team is excited to take advantage of low-code tools for product configuration and market expansion.”

Jim Hyatt, SVP of Personal Lines at Arbella, is looking forward to innovating as a business and making it easier for agents and customers to interact with Arbella. “We wanted a partner that's investing in the product, and building what we need for the future,” said Hyatt. “There are things we want to do with data, pricing, and products that Duck Creek solutions will enable for us, and much faster and easier than we could do in the past.”

“Arbella understands that modernizing core systems, advancing data analytics, and integrating digital experiences are critical to being a leader in the insurance market,” said Meera Krishnamurthy, Global Head of Insurance at Cognizant. “As a strategic partner for Duck Creek and Arbella in this transformational journey, we intend to provide a modern, cloud-native, end-to-end SaaS insurance solution aimed at helping Arbella grow and continue to be successful.”

OnDemand is Duck Creek’s end-to-end SaaS solution, providing the services, support, and computing resources needed to help carriers move faster and more efficiently than ever before. By leveraging the best available technology and continuously delivering new functionality to solve ever-changing P&C insurance business challenges, OnDemand enables a fundamentally new approach to competing in today’s industry – one where technology supports strategy rather than dictating it and where carriers are empowered to focus on innovation in entirely new ways.

“This commitment represents a major digital transformation move for Arbella and is yet another sign that insurers worldwide are adopting SaaS solutions for the most critical functions of their organizations,” said Michael Jackowski, CEO of Duck Creek Technologies. “Duck Creek OnDemand will let Arbella continue to focus on its customers, agents, and products, while we take care of day-to-day IT operations and application upgrades behind the scenes. We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Arbella and look forward to continuing to help them grow.”

About Arbella Insurance Group:

Established in 1988, the Arbella Insurance Group (www.arbella.com) is an A rated company by AM Best, with more than $800 million in revenue and approximately $1.8 billion in assets. Headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts, Arbella is a customer-focused, regional property and casualty insurance company, providing commercial insurance products in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island and New Hampshire, and personal insurance products in Massachusetts and Connecticut. Recognized as one of the Boston Business Journal’s “Best Places to Work” for 13 consecutive years, Arbella is deeply committed to maintaining high levels of employee satisfaction and supporting a positive and inclusive workplace culture. Arbella attributes its success to their dedicated employees, strong agent partnerships and community focus.

About Duck Creek Technologies:

Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally rich solutions are available on a stand-alone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit duckcreek.com.

About Cognizant:

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. The company helps its clients modernize technology, reimagine processes, and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

